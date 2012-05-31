昂山素季访问泰国 Aung san suu kyi in Thailand 2012
2012年5月30日，泰国仔厝府，诺贝尔和平奖得主、缅甸反对派领导人昂山素季在泰国受 到隆重欢迎，缅甸移民纷纷涌来庆祝她24年来的首次出访。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
逾1,000名缅甸移民挥舞着旗帜，举着昂山素季的照片，夹道欢迎她的到来。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
昂山素季此次访问泰国是参加曼谷的“世界经济贸易论坛·东亚会议”，行程为期四天，并 将会见缅泰边界难民营的缅甸难民。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
昂山素季(中间阳台、上)在一座废弃大楼的阳台上发表演讲。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
移民工人拿着昂山素季的图画，及缅泰旗帜。 REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
移民工人拿着的昂山素季及其父亲昂山将军的照片。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名缅甸移民工人高喊口号。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名移民工人拿着鲜花和缅甸旗帜欢迎昂山素季。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
移民工人们鼓掌时欢迎昂山素季演讲。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
5月29日，昂山素季抵达曼谷机场。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
