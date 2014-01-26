李娜首度澳网封后 Australian Open Li Na
2014年1月25日，澳大利亚墨尔本，中国选手李娜击败斯洛伐克选手齐布尔科娃首夺澳网冠军，赢得个人职业生涯第二个大满贯冠军。(1月26日，李娜在墨尔本布莱顿海滩出席媒体会。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
李娜以31岁334天的年龄，创造了澳网女选手最年长夺冠纪录，也是亚洲人首夺澳网单打冠军。(1月26日，李娜在庆功会上开启香槟酒。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
1月25日，澳网女单决赛在墨尔本罗德拉沃尔球场打响，经过1小时37分钟的对战，李娜最终以7比6(3)、6比0击败齐布尔科娃，三进决赛后终夺澳网冠军。 REUTERS/Scott Barbour/Pool
李娜亲吻冠军奖杯--达芙妮·阿克赫斯特纪念杯。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
李娜获得高达265万澳币(约合人民币1396万元)的奖金，打破她在2011年法网夺冠时的1138万元冠军奖金纪录，其职业生涯总奖金数也达到9000万元以上。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
在职业生涯的总奖金榜上，李娜累积收入约1572万美元，将超越A·拉德万斯卡、德门蒂耶娃、塞莱斯、毛瑞斯莫和扬科维奇升至第14位。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在获得2000分冠军积分后，李娜将重回世界第三，且积分也将到达6570分，比位列世界第二的阿扎伦卡少11分。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
李娜捧杯后与齐布尔科娃合影。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
齐布尔科娃在赛后盛赞李娜是“伟大的运动员”。 REUTERS/Brandon Malone
李娜在颁奖礼发表的即席答谢词受到一致好评，被誉为“最佳演说”。 REUTERS/David Gray
在表达过对对手的尊重后，李娜感谢经纪人埃森巴德(Max Eisenbud)，“谢谢你让我变得更富有”。 REUTERS/David Gray
李娜感謝教练卡洛斯(Carlos Rodriguez)，“谢谢你一直相信我，给了我自信”。(教练卡洛斯向祝贺李娜夺冠。) REUTERS/Scott Barbour/Pool
随后李娜单独调侃丈夫和昔日教练姜山(左上)，“谢谢你一直的陪伴，当然你也很幸运，娶了我”。 REUTERS/David Gray
看台上，一名球迷手举中国国旗为李娜加油助威。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
