澳洲山火末日景观 Australian wildfires
近日来澳大利亚持续高温并连创记录，高温天气引发山火，部分地区灾情严峻。(2013年1月4日，澳大利亚塔斯马尼亚州首府霍巴特，森林大火引发浓烟。) REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani
极端高温和强风是一系列大火的主因，据澳大利亚气象局(BOM)报告，1月7日澳大利亚全国平均气温达40.3摄氏度，打破1972年创下的纪录。 REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout
1月12日，新南威尔士州Milparinka，森林大火过境后被烧焦的植被。 REUTERS/Ruth Sandow/Handout
数百场无法控制的大火贯穿了澳大利亚人口最多的新南威尔士州和维多利亚州。(1月12日，悉尼南部Sussex Inlet，Deans Gap火光冲天。) Service/Handout
1月7日，NASA的Terra卫星中分辨率成像光谱仪(MODIS)拍下照片，显示塔斯马尼亚岛上燃起的多处大火。红色的轮廓线表示地表温度异常高的地方。 REUTERS/NASA/Handout
1月2日，加拿大宇航员克里斯·哈德菲尔德在国际空间站拍摄的山火照片。 REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
最具破坏性的大火发生在维多利亚州沿岸的塔斯马尼亚岛(Tasmania)，大火烧毁了岛上Dunalley小镇超过100户民居。(1月5日，Dunalley镇上的废墟。) REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool
Dunalley镇上毁于火灾的民居。 REUTERS/Chris Kidd/Pool
由于多地出现山火且火情难以控制，大部分地方政府宣布了“全面禁火令”，以避免出现新的火情。(1月13日，悉尼西南部Cobbler Road大火。) REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handoumore
1月11日，新南威尔士州马如兰，直升机洒水灭火。 REUTERS/NSW Rural Fire Service/Handout
