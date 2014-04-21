北京车展豪车荟萃 Auto Beijing 2014
2014年4月20日，第13届北京国际汽车展在北京顺义中国国际展览中心新馆开幕，并于21日对观众开放。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
此次车展以“汽车让未来更美好”为主题，共有14个国家和地区的2000余家厂商参展，展示车辆1134台，全球首发车118台，新能源车79台，均刷新北京车展的纪录。(大众最先进的插电式混合动力车型XL1。) REUTERS/more
英菲尼迪发布全新紧凑型豪华跨界车Q30，车身采用五门掀背式设计，并融入了轿跑车、跨界车设计元素。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
英菲尼迪亚洲首发高性能豪华运动轿车英菲尼迪Q50 Eau Rouge原型车。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
A BMW Vision Future Luxury concept car is displayed during its world premiere ceremony at Auto China 2014 in Bmore
戴姆勒中国的新掌门人唐仕凯(Hubertus Troska)出席奔驰展台开幕式。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一汽-大众奥迪在超过2,000平方米的奥迪展台上，开辟独立的rs高性能车型展区。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
奥迪带来旗下全新R8跑车的改款车型，推出Coupe/spyder两款造型，并且在外观上进行了全面升级。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名参观者体验奥迪R8跑车。REUTERS/Jason Lee
沃尔沃亚洲首发全新概念车Concept Estate。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
林肯全新MKC车型正式国内首发，新车定位豪华紧凑SUV，预计今年年底正式上市。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
林肯MKC的外观采用了林肯最新的设计理念，是林肯首次在美国市场外为其全新概念车揭幕。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
丰田携合资企业一汽丰田、广汽丰田呈现38辆主力车型。(参观者与丰田概念车合影。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
一汽丰田全新第11代COROLLA卡罗拉正式亮相。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
上海大众发布全新紧凑级概念车NMC。NMC延续大众汽车的设计风格，同时概念版车型在造型方面也更为时尚。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
以“技术奇瑞信守你的信赖”为主题,奇瑞亮相2014北京国际车展。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
