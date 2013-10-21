秋影随行 Autumn colors
10月15日，波兰华沙，人们在湖上公园内慢跑。REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
10月14日，英国温莎，一名男子骑车经过温莎公园大道。REUTERS/Toby Melville
10月15日，奥地利小村Rum，一座教堂沐浴在秋日阳光下。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
10月13日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，人们金色的湖畔散步。REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
10月13日，捷克布拉格，一名男子在公园晨练。REUTERS/David W Cerny
10月12日，波黑弗拉尼察山，一位登山者在沿途饮水。REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
10月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，秋日午后。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
10月12日，俄罗斯莫斯科，游人的身影倒映在水中。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
10月10日，白俄罗斯明斯克，晨雾弥漫。REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
10月8日，拉脱维亚锡古尔达，一座中世纪城堡耸立于山林间。 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
10月7日，英国海沃兹希思，一对夫妇在谢菲尔德公园观赏秋日美景。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10月9日，拉脱维亚锡古尔达，一名男子踩踏落叶奔跑。 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
10月7日，英国安伯利，被浓雾笼罩的丘陵国家公园。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10月7日，英国阿伦德尔，秋日晨雾。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10月3日，奥地利因斯布鲁克，一名女子在人工湖中游泳。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
10月7日，英国南部海沃兹希思，静谧秋色。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
9月27日，英国伦敦里士满公园，一头鹿在嘶叫。REUTERS/Toby Melville
9月27日，英国鲍登，秋叶飘落在一座墓碑上。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
10月13日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，两个女孩在落叶中恣意玩耍。REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
10月7日，英国海沃兹希思谢，一只鸭子在金色的湖面上拍打翅膀。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
下一个
日本政客高调参拜靖国神社 Yasukuni Shrine
(Reuters) - 日本内阁总务大臣新藤义孝及150余名议员在靖国神社秋季大祭前往参拜，这料将激怒曾遭日本侵略的亚洲邻国。
朝鲜大型水上乐园竣工 NKorea Water Park
(Reuters) - 朝鲜平壤大同江畔新建的大型水上乐园——纹绣戏水场竣工落成，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩此前曾多次视察。
本周中国区精选(10月11日-18日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月11日至18日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India
(Reuters) - 印度法律委员会一份报告称，随着印度教对代孕观念的接纳，印度目前已成为世界代孕中心。随着国外代孕需求的不断增加，印度已将“代孕旅游”发展成为一个有着十亿美元的代孕产业。
精选图集
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.