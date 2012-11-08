澳门：浮华背后 Away from the Glitz of Macau
自1999年回归之后，澳门开放博彩业及旅游业的发展为当地经济带来巨大变化，但繁荣背后暗藏矛盾，如贫富悬殊、基础设施建设缓慢。(10月10日，大陆游客经过赌场。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
澳门统计暨普查局公布数据显示，2011年博彩业持续增长，行业总收益达2,702.5亿澳门元，总支出为1,243.8亿澳门元，较2010年大幅增加42%及36%。(10月11日，人们在模拟赌场学习如何赌博。) REUTERmore
但澳门基层收入、财富增长能力低，令贫富悬殊问题突出。社会人士指出，粗略估计，澳门约20%居民拥有约70%社会财富，特区政府应要加大力度扶助基层，同时营造更公平的社会环境。(10月11日，一处老住宅区。) REUTERS/more
10月10日，一处破旧居民区。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月11日，老居民区俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月11日，澳门一处住宅区。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，一名女子在垃圾箱内捡拾物品。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，一位老人行走在街道上。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月11日，居民在居民区街道上等红灯。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一个孩子在公园内玩泡泡。(摄于2010年10月20日)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月11日，老年人在居民区锻炼身体。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，街头一景。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
仁伯爵综合医院隶属澳门卫生司，是澳门唯一一所公共医院。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
人们行走在医院内的人行桥上。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，澳門新葡京赌场酒店。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，新葡京酒店附近的奢华购物商店。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月11日，一名男子在模拟赌场内学习赌博。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，一名服务员在饭店收拾餐桌。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
议事亭前地(Largo do Senado)俗称“喷水池”，是澳门的一个广场，位居澳门半岛中区，面积3,700平方米，是澳门四大广场之一。(摄于10月11日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，大陆游客参观旅游景点“议事亭前地”。2005年作为澳门历史城区的部分被列入世界文化遗产名录内。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月10日，大陆游客在“大三巴牌坊”留影。这是澳门最具代表性的名胜古迹，为1580年竣工的圣保禄大教堂的前壁，此教堂糅合了欧洲文艺复兴时期与东方建筑的风格而成，体现出东西艺术的交融。雕刻精细，巍峨壮观。 REUTERSmore
10月10日，一名香港游客拍摄渡轮。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
