宗教版的“芭比娃娃” Religious Barbie
2014年9月23日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯北部罗萨里奥，阿根廷艺术家玛丽亚内拉•佩雷利(Marianela Perelli)和普尔•保利尼(Pool Paolini)将芭比娃娃设计成了耶稣、圣母玛利亚等圣人形象，并于10more
艺术家玛丽亚内拉和普尔将芭比娃娃及其男友肯尼改造设计成宗教人物，并在网上贴出照片，解释它们的身份。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
芭比娃娃被改造成基督教、犹太教、印度教、伊斯兰教和佛教等宗教的偶像。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
被改装成女神Jemanja及圣玛丽的芭比娃娃。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
宗教圣人娃娃大集合。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
艺术家玛丽亚内拉•佩雷利对一个芭比娃娃进行改造。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
“裸着”的芭比娃娃。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
改造芭比娃娃。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
将芭比娃娃弄成宗教人物特有的姿势。 REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
阿根廷艺术家玛丽亚内拉•佩雷利和普尔•保利尼合影。REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
