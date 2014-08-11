版本:
英国热气球嘉年华 Balloons over Bristol

2014年8月7日，英国布里斯托尔热气球节开幕，五彩缤纷的热气球扮靓天空吸引眼球。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

布里斯托尔热气球节创立于1979年，迄今已有35届，是西方规模最大的热气球节之一。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

为英国五大户外盛会之一的布里斯托热气球节是世界级的盛会，每年节日期间吸引50万名游客和上百只热气球驾驶团队。REUTERS/Neil Hall

许多企业利用热气球大做广告，布里斯托尔热气球节也成为企业广告的展示平台。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

准备工作。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

工作人员为热气球充气。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

身处热气球内部。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

一名工作人员检查热气球。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

五彩缤纷的热气球翱翔天际。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

蓄势待发的热气球。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

五彩缤纷的天空。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

热气球盛会。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

空中热气球。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

热气球在城市上空飞扬。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

激情玩乐。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

热气球升空。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

夜空嘉年华。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

