探访破产城市底特律 Bankrupt Detroit
美国“汽车之城”、密歇根州最大的城市底特律18日申请破产，这是美国历史上最大的城市破产案，标志着城市发展进入新低，也为其与债权人展开代价高昂的官司之争做好准备。(摄于2012年4月18日) REUTERS/Jason Rmore
底特律长期负债估计有185亿美元，密歇根州州长Rick Snyder称底特律无法收取足够多的税收来满足当前各项义务要求，这种情况下，如果不申请破产，情况可能会更糟糕。(摄于2011年4月5日)REUTERS/Eric Tmore
底特律一度是美国制造业超强实力的代名词。这座城市的汽车业巨擘在二战期间因为战时需要，临时转产飞机、坦克和军火，因而被称为“民主的军火库”。(2008年12月18日，废弃的Packard汽车公司大楼。)REUTERS/Remore
如今，底特律却成为衰落、衰败和犯罪的代名词。底特律的人口数量从1950年180万人的峰值降至70万人。(摄于2008年12月10日)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
底特律政府多年来腐败事件没有断过。路灯和紧急服务方面的投资不足，导致街道的治安维护常年不力。(摄于2009年3月31日) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
密歇根州州长表示，底特律的犯罪率升至近40年来最高，2013年第一季市内的救护车只有三分之一投入使用，市内近7.8万座被废弃的房屋建筑造成“更多的公共安全问题，并降低了城市的生活质量”。(摄于2013年3月20日) REmore
2009年11月11日，底特律城市景观。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
2011年11月1日，密歇根中央火车站。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
2013年1月27日，一座废弃的房屋。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
2009年10月22日，一处废弃的住宅楼。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
2011年4月2日，Packard汽车公司的废弃工厂。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
2011年12月18日，废弃的乌干达殉教者天主教堂内部。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
2011年4月2日，废弃工厂内破损的窗户。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
2010年9月8日，一处火灾现场。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
2008年12月9日，一个施舍处内的鞋子。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2009年8月3日，废旧汽车被压缩。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
下一个
测试 test1
(Reuters) -
印度一学校发生食物中毒事件 Food poisoning tragedy
(Reuters) -印度比哈尔邦一所学校的学生在吃完免费午餐后发生食物中毒，至少25名学生死亡，数十名学生被送往医院。此事还引发了暴力抗议事件。
24小时时事新闻(7月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选(7月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.