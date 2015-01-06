隔岸看朝鲜
2014年12月17日，朝鲜边境Sakchu，孩子们在雪地里玩耍。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
12月17日，Sakchu，一名士兵站岗时捂着耳朵取暖。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
11月15日，新义州，渔民在鸭绿江里捕鱼。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
11月15日，新义州，一名士兵在岗哨站岗。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
11月6日，新义州，工人们从卡车上卸载水泥袋。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
10月7日，新义州，女兵向对岸挥手。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
8月16日，慈江道满普市(Manpo)，居民住宅俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
9月8日，新义州，几名男子工作时张望。 REUTERS/JACKY CHEN
9月8日，新义州，一名士兵使用望远镜。REUTERS/JACKY CHEN
6月24日，新义州，民众在鸭绿江边钓鱼。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
6月24日，新义州，学生站在鸭绿江岸边。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
6月23日，新义州，女兵列队行走。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
6月2日，新义州附近的黄金坪岛(Hwanggumpyong Island)，一名农民插秧期间舒展身体。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
1月27日，新义州，农民们购买化肥。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2013年12月16日，新义州，孩子们背着捡拾的柴火。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2013年12月14日，新义州，几名朝鲜妇女。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2013年12月14日，新义州，一名士兵和一名居民骑车过桥。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2013年5月15日，新义州，孩子们乘船时向对岸挥手。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
下一个
走进童话般的冰雪王国--哈尔滨冰雪节
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于2015年1月5日晚开幕，哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。
摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛
英国伯明翰举行欧洲埃尔维斯锦标赛，选手们通过模仿美国著名摇滚歌星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利向其致敬。
亚航失事客机搜救进展
多国组成的搜救队伍出动舰船和飞机，在爪哇海和婆罗洲南部沿海搜寻亚航失事客机的遇难者遗体、客机残骸及黑匣子，已在海底找到四块失事客机的残骸。
上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者
上海民众在外滩踩踏事件现场附近点燃蜡烛、献花，悼念遇难者。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.