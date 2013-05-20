芭比梦幻屋 Barbie’s Dreamhouse
2013年5月15日，德国柏林举行“芭比娃娃梦幻屋”媒体巡回展出, “芭比控”们可以近距离体验芭比娃娃的梦幻生活。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
芭比娃娃梦幻屋为真人尺寸大小，总面积约有1,400平米。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
芭比玩偶由美泰儿公司拥有及生产，是20世纪最广为人知及最畅销的玩偶。发明者是RuthHandler，于1959年3月9日举办的美国国际玩具展览会上首次曝光。(一名模特在“芭比娃娃梦幻屋”前留影。)REUTERS/Fabrmore
目前，芭比娃娃已销往世界上150多个国家，总销售额超过10亿元。该产品被拍成一系列影视作品及周边产品，还改编了一系列小游戏。(粉红高跟鞋雕塑。) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
芭比娃娃梦幻屋入口。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
梦幻屋实景。游客可以进入芭比的衣橱试衣服，进入起居室和厨房。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
房间内甜蜜温馨。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
梦幻般的厨房。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
粉红色的盥洗室还配备了烘发机。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
女孩们在娱乐室内玩电脑。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一名女子观看美人鱼芭比。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
经典芭比展列墙。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
粉红芭比。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
女权组织Femen成员在此举行抗议活动，她们认为芭比提倡的是女性不健康生活方式和对女性的歧视。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
