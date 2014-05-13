“大胡子美女”夺欧洲歌唱大赛桂冠 Bearded lady
2014年5月10日，第59届“欧洲歌唱大赛”在丹麦首都哥本哈根落下帷幕。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
留着络腮胡子的奥地利变装男歌手肯奇塔·沃斯特(Conchita Wurst)以一曲《如凤凰升起》赢得290分，以绝对优势夺冠。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
这也是奥地利49年来首次夺得“欧洲歌唱大赛”冠军。 REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark
共有26个欧洲国家的歌手参加决赛，全球约有1.8亿观众收看了这场音乐盛典。(维也纳观众观看直播。) REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
如果不是满脸的络腮胡须，莱维斯高亢细腻的声音让人忘了他男性的真实身份。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
沃斯特领奖时表示。“我终于梦想成真，今晚献给相信未来有和平和自由的每一个人。你们清楚自己是谁，我们同心同德，团结一致，势不可挡。” REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
1988年11月6日，沃斯特出生在奥地利萨尔斯堡市附近的小城格蒙登，大学主修时尚设计。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
2011年斯特以变装歌手形象出道并用女声演唱后迅速走红，被冠以“变装皇后”之称。 (摄于2014年4月24日) REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
沃斯特的粉丝们蓄起“毛线络腮胡”。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
一年一度的欧洲歌唱大赛开始于1956年，参赛国派一个歌手或乐团演出，冠军代表的国家自动成为下届决赛的东道主。(5月11日，莱维斯抵达维也纳机场。)REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
