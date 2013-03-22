“小贝旋风”刮进京城中小学 Beckham in China
2013年3月20日，作为中国青少年足球发展及中超联赛推广大使，英格兰球星贝克汉姆前往北京史家胡同小学和北京二中，与青少年展开“足球互动”。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
在北京史家胡同小学，贝克汉姆在学校礼堂召开新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
帅气逼人。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
贝克汉姆颈背的纹身。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
当天下午，身着一身西装的贝克汉姆来到北京二中，与同学们进行了一场足球友谊赛。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
贝克汉姆站在运动场上讲话。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
贝克汉姆准备脱下西装外套上场踢球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
走入球场。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
展现迷人气质。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
控球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
帅气踢球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
迷人风范。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
与小队友庆祝。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
贝克汉姆与球迷合影。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
本周中国区精选(3月15日-22日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月15日至22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(3月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
联合国制裁不影响朝鲜有钱人的生活 North Korea
(Reuters) -朝鲜上层人士现在仍可以不费力地从中国购买最新款相机、平板电视和其他消费品，联合国的制裁措施似乎并没有影响到他们享受生活。
名人年少时 When they were young
(Reuters) - 图揭名人的青葱岁月。
