图片 | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 13:41 BJT

“小贝旋风”刮进京城中小学 Beckham in China

2013年3月20日，作为中国青少年足球发展及中超联赛推广大使，英格兰球星贝克汉姆前往北京史家胡同小学和北京二中，与青少年展开“足球互动”。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
在北京史家胡同小学，贝克汉姆在学校礼堂召开新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
帅气逼人。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
贝克汉姆颈背的纹身。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
当天下午，身着一身西装的贝克汉姆来到北京二中，与同学们进行了一场足球友谊赛。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
贝克汉姆站在运动场上讲话。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
贝克汉姆准备脱下西装外套上场踢球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
走入球场。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
展现迷人气质。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
控球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
帅气踢球。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
迷人风范。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
与小队友庆祝。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
贝克汉姆与球迷合影。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 3月 22日 星期五
