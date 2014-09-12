“伊斯兰国”控制区现状 Behind ISIL lines
叙利亚东部的拉卡省就是伊斯兰国治理模式的最好例证。该组织成员将拉卡省作为伊斯兰王权下的生活实例，他们希望有朝一日伊斯兰王权能够连接中国和欧洲。(6月30日，叙利亚拉卡省，伊斯兰国武装人员参加军事阅兵。) REUTERS/more
伊斯兰国由巴格达迪(Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)领导，他还将军事和民事管理分开，战士只充当警察和士兵的角色。他任命民事管理副手，伊斯兰语称为walis，类似于部长，管理机构，发展各行业。(6月30日，武装分more
伊斯兰国提供水电、支付工资，控制交通，并管理着面包房、银行、学校、法院和清真寺等几乎所有场所。(8月24日，一名男子在庆祝活动中高举刀子。) REUTERS/Stringer
这里不许饮酒。店铺下午关门，傍晚街上空无一人。与外界的沟通，包括附近的城镇，都只能通过伊斯兰国媒体中心。(4月5日，男人们在店铺外面祈祷。) REUTERS/Stringer
物价也被维持得很低。操纵价格的商家会被处罚和警告，如果再次被发现则要关门。(8月14日，一名武装分子在市场检查商品质量，将没收的商品扔掉。) REUTERS/Stringer
指责该组织的活动人士被杀、消失或逃往土耳其。但该组织并非完全不加区分地使用暴力。在符合其利益的时候，该组织也常常与忠于阿萨德的商人进行贸易。(4月2日，武装士兵将没收的香烟烧毁。) REUTERS/Stringer
9月5日，人们举行拔河比赛。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，妇女坐在公园中聊天。REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，女学生行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月5日，几名男子在商店外面祈祷。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月5日，街道一景。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月14日，武装分子在市场检查商品质量，将没收的商品扔掉。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月30日，一名武装分子使用手机拍摄阅兵游行。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月24日，一名武装分子使用扩音器向Tabqa居民宣布他们已经占领Tabqa空军基地。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月24日，武装分子在庆祝活动中相互拥抱。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月30日，武装分子参加阅兵游行。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月30日，一名武装分子参加阅兵式。 REUTERS/Stringer
