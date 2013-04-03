版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 10:55 BJT

北京首家飞机超市 Beijing Airplane Supermarket

北京首家飞机超市由北京华联航空俱乐部与温都水城联合打造，刚开业时就售出一架1,700多万的直升机。(摄于2013年4月2日) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
目前飞机自选超市有当前国内外前沿的滑翔机和小型直升机与单翼飞机，机型共10多个。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
所有机型都是北京华联航空俱乐部由法国、欧盟直接引进的。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
水城飞机自选超市旨在打造小型直升机的飞行爱好者俱乐部，在这里可体验飞机驾驶乐趣，并由资深专业人士进行指导，对各种滑翔机、直升机、下单翼飞机进行机型与飞行知识介绍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
北京华联航空俱乐部负责人张长义称，目前俱乐部开展较多的是滑翔机业务，仅销售一项近3个月就卖出了7架。学习滑翔机一般需要60个小时，花费在五六万元左右，之后一般就可以拿到飞行执照，而考取商业飞行执照花费会高很多。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
一架Sting S4下单翼飞机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
欧直的EC120B型直升机在空中飞行。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
一名工作人员对螺旋桨进行安全检查。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
安全检查。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
为EC120B型直升机加油。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
一名飞行员驾驶EC120B型直升机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 3日 星期三
(Reuters) - 中国新一届领导人决定加速推进城镇化，低廉拥挤的社区正在被拆除，但消灭所谓的“城中村”清理的却是农民工的栖身之所。

2013年 4月 2日
(Reuters) - 印度IT公司在全球以软件和外包业务著称，路透记者带你走进印度第五大IT服务公司Tech Mahindra，揭开印度IT公司的面纱。

2013年 4月 2日
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 1日
(Reuters) - 北京、上海和重庆同日发布当地房地产调控细则，均强调对个人转让住房，将依法严格按转让所得20％计征所得税；并严格执行二套房贷政策。

2013年 4月 1日

