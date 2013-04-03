北京首家飞机超市 Beijing Airplane Supermarket
北京首家飞机超市由北京华联航空俱乐部与温都水城联合打造，刚开业时就售出一架1,700多万的直升机。(摄于2013年4月2日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
目前飞机自选超市有当前国内外前沿的滑翔机和小型直升机与单翼飞机，机型共10多个。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
所有机型都是北京华联航空俱乐部由法国、欧盟直接引进的。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
水城飞机自选超市旨在打造小型直升机的飞行爱好者俱乐部，在这里可体验飞机驾驶乐趣，并由资深专业人士进行指导，对各种滑翔机、直升机、下单翼飞机进行机型与飞行知识介绍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
北京华联航空俱乐部负责人张长义称，目前俱乐部开展较多的是滑翔机业务，仅销售一项近3个月就卖出了7架。学习滑翔机一般需要60个小时，花费在五六万元左右，之后一般就可以拿到飞行执照，而考取商业飞行执照花费会高很多。 REUTmore
一架Sting S4下单翼飞机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
欧直的EC120B型直升机在空中飞行。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名工作人员对螺旋桨进行安全检查。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
安全检查。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
为EC120B型直升机加油。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名飞行员驾驶EC120B型直升机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
中国城镇化消灭“城中村” 农民工无处安身 China's Urbanisation Drive
(Reuters) - 中国新一届领导人决定加速推进城镇化，低廉拥挤的社区正在被拆除，但消灭所谓的“城中村”清理的却是农民工的栖身之所。
走进印度IT公司 Outsource Inc.
(Reuters) - 印度IT公司在全球以软件和外包业务著称，路透记者带你走进印度第五大IT服务公司Tech Mahindra，揭开印度IT公司的面纱。
24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
京沪渝发布国五条细则 New Property Cooling Measures
(Reuters) - 北京、上海和重庆同日发布当地房地产调控细则，均强调对个人转让住房，将依法严格按转让所得20％计征所得税；并严格执行二套房贷政策。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.