北漂男的“杰克逊”人生 Being MJ
流行音乐天王迈克尔·杰克逊已辞世五年，但依然有一批忠实粉丝活跃在自己的舞台上，用舞步向天王致敬。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉生于1984年，安徽淮南人，在2010年正式模仿杰克逊。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2009年，25岁的张冠辉来到北京，先后当过保安和群众演员。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉在街头和一些小型舞台进行模仿表演。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在街头跳上2-4个小时能收入100-300元人民币。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在模仿表演中，一些人的误解和讽刺也让张冠辉几乎放弃。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉目前住在昌平区西半壁店，他在村里租住了一间580元每月的公寓 。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
每次去三里屯街头跳舞，张冠辉都要花上1个半小时的时间搭乘地铁。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
为了显示专业性，张冠辉花费2600元在淘宝购买了一身模仿杰克逊1995年发行的《History》专辑中开场走过凯旋门所穿的镶满铆钉的军服，这也是目前张冠辉最贵的演出服。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在身材、服装、发型方面，张冠辉几乎能做到以假乱真。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉说自己的眼睛跟杰克逊不像，所以在表演时要戴眼镜。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉表示，自己会跟随杰克逊的脚步一直跳下去，舞蹈让他找到自信。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉在河北廊坊的一个小型音乐会上献艺。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
张冠辉带着舞蹈梦想，成为漂泊在北京的街头艺人。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
