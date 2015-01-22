柏林时装周走另类风
2015柏林秋冬时装周1月19日拉开帷幕，一名模特脸上贴满亮片展示纽约美宝莲品牌。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
纽约美宝莲品牌秀场。作为欧洲最年轻的时装周之一，柏林时装周一向以个性独特、风格多变著称，是大批新锐设计师崭露头角的舞台。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
纽约美宝莲秀场上的华丽装扮。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一名模特在后台化妆，准备展示纽约美宝莲。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
画着夸张妆容的模特。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
模特展示奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz的作品。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz本季作品以硬朗的配饰元素、浓重的眼妆与夸张的发型搭配，彰显女装独特个性。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
一名模特搬着椅子展示设计师Rebekka Ruetz的新品服装。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
德国时装品牌Sopopular秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一名模特展示Sopopular品牌新品。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一只宠物犬出现在德国设计师Rike Feurstei的作品展示中。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
酷狗走秀。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
一名观众画着夸张妆容。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
一名拥有纹身的观众看秀。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
