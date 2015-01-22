版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 14:58 BJT

柏林时装周走另类风

2015柏林秋冬时装周1月19日拉开帷幕，一名模特脸上贴满亮片展示纽约美宝莲品牌。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015柏林秋冬时装周1月19日拉开帷幕，一名模特脸上贴满亮片展示纽约美宝莲品牌。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
2015柏林秋冬时装周1月19日拉开帷幕，一名模特脸上贴满亮片展示纽约美宝莲品牌。REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 16
纽约美宝莲品牌秀场。作为欧洲最年轻的时装周之一，柏林时装周一向以个性独特、风格多变著称，是大批新锐设计师崭露头角的舞台。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

纽约美宝莲品牌秀场。作为欧洲最年轻的时装周之一，柏林时装周一向以个性独特、风格多变著称，是大批新锐设计师崭露头角的舞台。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
纽约美宝莲品牌秀场。作为欧洲最年轻的时装周之一，柏林时装周一向以个性独特、风格多变著称，是大批新锐设计师崭露头角的舞台。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 16
纽约美宝莲秀场上的华丽装扮。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

纽约美宝莲秀场上的华丽装扮。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
纽约美宝莲秀场上的华丽装扮。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 16
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 16
一名模特在后台化妆，准备展示纽约美宝莲。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

一名模特在后台化妆，准备展示纽约美宝莲。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一名模特在后台化妆，准备展示纽约美宝莲。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 16
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
纽约美宝莲秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 16
画着夸张妆容的模特。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

画着夸张妆容的模特。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
画着夸张妆容的模特。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 16
模特展示奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz的作品。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

模特展示奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz的作品。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
模特展示奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz的作品。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 16
奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz本季作品以硬朗的配饰元素、浓重的眼妆与夸张的发型搭配，彰显女装独特个性。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz本季作品以硬朗的配饰元素、浓重的眼妆与夸张的发型搭配，彰显女装独特个性。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
奥地利设计师Rebekka Ruetz本季作品以硬朗的配饰元素、浓重的眼妆与夸张的发型搭配，彰显女装独特个性。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 16
一名模特搬着椅子展示设计师Rebekka Ruetz的新品服装。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

一名模特搬着椅子展示设计师Rebekka Ruetz的新品服装。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一名模特搬着椅子展示设计师Rebekka Ruetz的新品服装。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 16
德国时装品牌Sopopular秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

德国时装品牌Sopopular秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
德国时装品牌Sopopular秀场。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 16
一名模特展示Sopopular品牌新品。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

一名模特展示Sopopular品牌新品。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一名模特展示Sopopular品牌新品。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 16
一只宠物犬出现在德国设计师Rike Feurstei的作品展示中。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

一只宠物犬出现在德国设计师Rike Feurstei的作品展示中。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一只宠物犬出现在德国设计师Rike Feurstei的作品展示中。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 16
酷狗走秀。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

酷狗走秀。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
酷狗走秀。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 16
一名观众画着夸张妆容。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

一名观众画着夸张妆容。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一名观众画着夸张妆容。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 16
一名拥有纹身的观众看秀。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

一名拥有纹身的观众看秀。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 22日 星期四
一名拥有纹身的观众看秀。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
聚焦达沃斯

聚焦达沃斯

下一个

聚焦达沃斯

聚焦达沃斯

各国政要和商界领袖云集达沃斯，出席世界经济论坛年会，探讨全球面对的各项挑战。

2015年 1月 22日
众星写真大赏

众星写真大赏

好莱坞众明星齐拍写真。

2015年 1月 21日
2014年中国热销SUV排行

2014年中国热销SUV排行

中国汽车工业协会发布2014年汽车市场总体运行情况。数据显示，哈弗H6销量位居SUV榜首，途观第二，瑞虎第三。

2015年 1月 21日
遍赏全球绝美日落景观

遍赏全球绝美日落景观

当夕阳为大地披上霞光，美不胜收。一起去欣赏一下那些令人惊叹的日落美景吧。

2015年 1月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐