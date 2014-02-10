柏林电影节 Berlin Film Festival 2014
Members of the international jury, Iranian director and artist Mitra Farahani, director Michel Gondry, Austria
用蔬菜玩转音乐 Vegetable Orchestra
(Reuters) - 奥地利维也纳有一支用蔬菜做乐器来表演的乐队，是音乐界前卫的田园派，很受乐迷们的追捧。
索契冬奥会隆重开幕 Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯索契冬季奥运会周五隆重开幕，俄罗斯总统普京、中国国家主席习近平及其他大约40个国家和地区的领导人出席了开幕式。
本周中国区精选(1月31日-2月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月31日至2月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
习近平出席索契冬奥 Xi Jinping in Sochi
(Reuters) -中国国家主席习近平6日抵达索契，与俄罗斯总统普京会面，并将出席索契冬奥会开幕式，这是中国领导人首次出席国际大型体育赛事。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.