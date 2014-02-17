版本:
《白日焰火》摘得柏林电影节金熊奖 Berlin Film Festival

2014年2月15日，第64届柏林国际电影节举行颁奖仪式，中国导演刁亦男(右)执导的《白日焰火》一举摘得金熊奖。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年2月15日，第64届柏林国际电影节举行颁奖仪式，中国导演刁亦男(右)执导的《白日焰火》一举摘得金熊奖。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《白日焰火》的男主角廖凡获得最佳男演员奖。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《白日焰火》的男主角廖凡获得最佳男演员奖。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《小小的家》中的日本演员黑木华获得最佳女演员奖。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《小小的家》中的日本演员黑木华获得最佳女演员奖。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

最佳导演奖由执导《少年时代》的美国导演理查德·林克莱特(Richard Linklater)获得。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

最佳导演奖由执导《少年时代》的美国导演理查德·林克莱特(Richard Linklater)获得。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

本届电影节的开幕影片、好莱坞天才导演韦斯·安德森(WesAnderson)自编自导的影片《布达佩斯大饭店》获得评审团大奖银熊奖。(电影节主席迪特·科斯里克颁奖。) REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

本届电影节的开幕影片、好莱坞天才导演韦斯·安德森(WesAnderson)自编自导的影片《布达佩斯大饭店》获得评审团大奖银熊奖。(电影节主席迪特·科斯里克颁奖。) REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

中国电影《推拿》获得最佳艺术贡献奖。(导演娄烨及摄影师曾剑(左)拿着奖杯。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter

中国电影《推拿》获得最佳艺术贡献奖。(导演娄烨及摄影师曾剑(左)拿着奖杯。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter

安克·恩戈尔克(Anke Engelke)主持颁奖仪式。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

安克·恩戈尔克(Anke Engelke)主持颁奖仪式。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

廖凡在颁奖现场发表感言。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

廖凡在颁奖现场发表感言。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

日本演员黑木华亮相红毯。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

日本演员黑木华亮相红毯。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《推拿》女演员黄璐以一袭古典工笔画长裙霸气亮相。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《推拿》女演员黄璐以一袭古典工笔画长裙霸气亮相。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《白日焰火》女主角桂纶镁气质尽显。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

《白日焰火》女主角桂纶镁气质尽显。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

刘嘉玲穿着大蝴蝶结粉色裙装宛如少女。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

刘嘉玲穿着大蝴蝶结粉色裙装宛如少女。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

刘嘉玲展优雅。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

刘嘉玲展优雅。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

倪景阳与廖凡。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

倪景阳与廖凡。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

意大利女星瓦莱莉·高利诺(Valeria Golino)。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

意大利女星瓦莱莉·高利诺(Valeria Golino)。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

女星罗蕾莱·林克莱特(Lorelei Linklater)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

女星罗蕾莱·林克莱特(Lorelei Linklater)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

