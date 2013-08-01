贝卢斯科尼的女人们 Berlusconi's Women
贝卢斯科尼的“新欢”弗朗西斯卡·帕斯卡尔(Francesca Pascale)，比贝卢斯科尼小49岁，俩人的恋爱关系于去年12月曝光。(摄于2013年7月31日，意大利罗马) REUTERS/Remo Casilli
帕斯卡尔曾是一名商店店员，来自那不勒斯，担任过自由人民党地方议员，还是贝卢斯科尼的支持组织“席尔奥，我们想念你”的核心成员。 REUTERS/Remo Casilli
2013年6月25日，贝卢斯科尼新女友帕斯卡尔乘车抵达Grazioli宫。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
帕斯卡尔年轻貌美。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
贝卢斯科尼的旧情人尼古拉·米内蒂(Nicole Minetti)，之前是一名牙医助理，如今是意大利北部伦巴第(Lombardy)地区议会的成员。(摄于2012年9月23日，米兰时装周) REUTERS/Stefano Rmore
据报道，贝卢斯科尼是在米内蒂所在的诊所就诊时与其相识，米内蒂之后成了贝卢斯科尼的情人。(2011年1月18日，米兰，米内蒂参加一次会议。) REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
贝卢斯科尼性丑闻案主角、夜总会女郎卡莉玛·埃尔·马罗格(Karima El Mahroug)。意大利检方称，在2010年2月到5月间，贝卢斯科尼曾数次与当时只有17岁的马罗格发生性关系，并向其支付报酬，因此贝卢斯科尼面临more
马罗格以“偷心鲁比”的绰号闻名，据报道目前已产子，孩子的父亲是一名夜总会老板。(摄于2010年11月14日，米兰) REUTERS/Stringer/Files
贝卢斯科尼性丑闻主角、应召女郎帕特里齐亚·达达里奥(Patrizia D'Addario)，曾在一次类似派对上和贝卢斯科尼发生性关系，并且有录音为证。这段音频被上传到网上，音频中的对话内容见诸报端。(摄于2009年8月1more
帕特里齐亚·达达里奥后来还出版《享乐吧，总理》(Enjoy, Prime Minister)一书爆料。 REUTERS/Aliberti Editore/Handout
贝卢斯科尼绯闻女友、内衣模特儿莱蒂齐亚(Noemi letizia)，与贝卢斯科尼过从甚密。贝卢斯科尼不仅参加了莱蒂齐亚的18岁生日会，还送上价值6,000欧元的项链作为礼物，这也因此成为贝卢斯科尼婚姻破裂的导火线。(摄more
当时莱蒂齐亚很快就淡出视线了，后来很多其他女性称，贝卢斯科尼付钱邀请她们参加在罗马和撒丁岛家中举行的派对。(2009年5月26日，罗马，意大利杂志报道莱蒂齐亚。) REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
贝卢斯科尼的妻子维罗妮卡(Veronica Lario)在2009年5月初正式提出离婚，理由是“受不了丈夫拈花惹草”，后来法院作出判决，贝卢斯科尼每年向前妻维罗妮卡支付3,600万欧元的赡养费。两人结婚22年，育有3个孩more
贝卢斯科尼2007年提拔了前电视明星卡尔法尼亚担任政府机会平等部部长，并当众声称若自己未婚必娶卡尔法尼亚为妻，引发维罗妮卡对此强烈不满并公开谴责贝卢斯科尼打情骂俏。随后贝卢斯科尼于2007年2月1日向媒体公开发表道歉信，more
福布斯顶级大学排行榜 Americ's Top Colleges
(Reuters) -《福布斯》近日公布美国顶级大学年度排行榜，来自加州的多家院校排名优于东海岸大学，其中斯坦福大学和波莫纳学院位列第一、二位。
24小时时事新闻(8月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
范思哲豪宅曝光 Versace's mansion
(Reuters) -已故设计师詹尼·范思哲在迈阿密的豪宅将于9月17号进行公开拍卖，让我们一睹这个23,000平方英尺(约2136平方米)的奢华豪宅。这栋建筑可谓金碧辉煌，不但拥有设计师生前收集的古董与艺术品，更有一个深54英尺被黄金马赛克填充的泳池。
实拍朝鲜铿锵女兵 Female North Korean Soldiers
(Reuters) - 对于外界来说，英姿飒爽的朝鲜女兵们带有神秘之感，她们清丽的面孔和朴实的着装吸引着外界关注。
