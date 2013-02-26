全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach
TripAdvisor网站根据对旅游者的调查结果得出全球最美海滩排行榜，位于意大利西西里的Rabbit Beach荣登榜首。Rabbit Beach位于意大利西西里以南的兰佩杜萨岛，被描述为纯洁的自然景色，只能乘船前往，more
位于特克斯和凯科斯群岛中普罗维登西亚莱斯岛的格雷斯湾海滩(Grace Bay)排名第二。 REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
澳大利亚昆士兰州的白色天堂海滩(Whitehaven Beach)位列第三。 REUTERS/Queensland Tourism/Eddie Safarik/Handout
第四名：巴西费尔南多·迪诺罗尼亚群岛的桑乔湾海滩(Baia do Sancho)。 REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of Republic/Handout
第五名：波多黎各Culebra岛的Flamenco海滩。 REUTERS/Ana Martinez
第六名：西班牙里瓦德奥(Ribadeo)的Playa de las Catedrales。 REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
第七名：巴西大岛(Ilha Grande)的Lopes Mendes Beach。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes SM
第八名：百慕大南安普敦(Southampton Parish)的Horseshoe Bay Beach。REUTERS/Kat Jackson
第九名：阿鲁巴的老鹰海滩(Eagle Beach)。阿鲁巴(Aruba)是一个位于加勒比海地区的岛屿，位于南美洲国家委内瑞拉北方的委内瑞拉湾外海，目前是荷兰王国的一个自治国。 Reuters/Files
第十名：位于英国威尔士斯旺西的Rhossili Bay。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
