十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013
美国《国际生活》网站公布2013年度北美退休者最喜爱的移居国排行榜，厄瓜多尔以生活成本低、气候温和及房价便宜等优势，连续第五年荣登榜首。REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
巴拿马名列第二，虽然许多地方与厄瓜多尔相似，但生活成本较高，其最受好评的是退休签证措施，方便外国退休者更快办理居住手续。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
马来西亚排名第三，以迷人的海滨、舒适的气候、低廉的生活费用及房租吸引退休人群。《国际生活》从生活成本、气候、房价、医疗水平、对外来人口接受程度、基础设施、娱乐设施和老年人特殊福利等方面综合评估得出此榜单。 REUTERSmore
第四名：墨西哥。在北美退休者喜爱的十大退休地中，西班牙语国家占多数。 REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
第五名：哥斯达黎加。REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
第六名：乌拉圭。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files
第七名：哥伦比亚。REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
第八名：西班牙。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
第九名：泰国，优点在于购买力、异国情调和户外生活方式。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
第十名：马耳他，优点在于犯罪率低、地中海式气候和说英语者众。马耳他是欧盟成员国，英语是第二官方语言。 REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
