最会穿衣的名人 Best-dressed list 2012
美国《名利场》杂志公布2012年度全球最佳着装榜单，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯瑟琳成为最会穿衣的名人，这是她第三次名列榜单。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
美国女星杰西卡·查斯坦(Jessica Chastain)。榜单上包括时尚名媛、电影明星、球员、商人、歌手等。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
美国R&B女歌手阿丽西娅·凯斯(Alicia Keys)。这是《名利场》连续第73年制作此榜单。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
好莱坞女星黛安·克鲁格(Diane Kruger)，曾在《特洛伊》中饰演倾国倾城的王妃海伦。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
美国知名说唱歌手JAY-Z。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
摩纳哥王室二公主夏洛特·卡西拉奇(Charlotte Casiraghi)，不仅继承了外祖母格蕾丝·凯莉王妃的优雅气质和精致五官，而且她对时装也颇有品味。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
《碟中谍4》中的女杀手蕾雅·赛杜(Lea Seydoux)。 REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
《我与梦露的一周》男主角埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
凭借《国王的演讲》获得第83届奥斯卡金像奖最佳男主角奖的科林·费斯(Colin Firth)，及妻子利维亚·吉吉丽(Livia Giuggioli)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
以设计“斯黛西裤”(Stacey Pants)而闻名的设计师斯黛西·班戴(Stacey Bendet)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
超模吉赛尔·邦辰的丈夫、美国橄榄球明星汤姆·布兰迪(Tom Brady)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
英国本土设计师斯特拉·麦卡特尼(Stella McCartney)，其设计了英国奥运代表团服装。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
丹麦王储妃玛丽。 REUTERS/Richard Clement
伊莱特·罗西里尼·魏德曼(Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann)，母亲为意大利著名演员伊莎贝拉·罗塞里尼。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
英国哈里王子。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
中国女星范冰冰，今年7月身穿长达六米的白色丝质贴身礼服，配合赋予神秘感的玄色天鹅眼妆，为法国著名设计师 Stephane Rolland担任走秀嘉宾。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
《今日秀》联合主持人马特·劳厄尔(Matt Lauer)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
卡塔尔埃米尔(国家元首)哈马德·阿勒萨尼的第2位妻子莫扎(Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned)。美丽又聪慧的莫扎王妃在公开场合的衣着成为中东国家妇女仿效的时尚标本。REUTERS/Tmore
纪梵希(GIVENCHY)男装的新任设计师奥兹瓦尔德·博腾(Ozwald Boateng)。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
曾是模特的法利达·卡尔法(Farida Khelfa)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
《纽约时报》的传奇摄影记者比尔·坎宁安(Bill Cunningham)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
著名老牌主持人、电视记者莫利·塞弗(Morley Safer)。 REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
橄榄球纽约巨人队的名将克鲁兹(Victor Cruz)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
慈善家Lizzie Tisch。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
英国演员理查德·格兰特(Richard E. Grant)。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
