最会穿衣的名人 Best-dressed list
美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
目前在世界范围内备受瞩目的音乐制作人兼歌手法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(Pharrell Williams)。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
美国独立女歌手圣·文森特(St. Vincent)，原名Annie Clark。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
著名时装设计师“老佛爷”卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔•尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
演唱俱佳的天赋型男星尼尔·柏德烈·夏里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
“赫敏”艾玛•沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
澳大利亚国宝级女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
英国男星埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
有“俗艳王子”之称的的波普艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
凭借《歌剧院魅影》走红的女星艾米·罗森 (Emmy Rossum)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
英国演员及歌手、《唐顿庄园》大小姐米歇尔·道克瑞(Michelle Dockery)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
凭借《国王的演讲》夺得奥斯卡影帝的科林·费尔斯(Colin Firth)及妻子、意大利导演及监制利维亚·吉吉丽(Livia Giuggioli) . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
服饰品牌Alice & Olivia创始人兼设计师本迪特·艾斯纳(Stacey Bendet Eisner)。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
男星伊德瑞斯·艾尔巴(Idris Elba)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
意大利超模、社交名媛比安卡·布兰多里妮·达达(Bianca Brandolini d'Adda)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
不丹国王吉格梅·凯萨尔·纳姆耶尔·旺楚克(Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck)。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
在线女士时尚用品销售商Nasty Gal创始人索菲亚·阿莫鲁索(Sophia Amoruso)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
纽约巨人队头号外接手维克多·科鲁兹(Victor Cruz)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
