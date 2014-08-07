版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 15:46 BJT

最会穿衣的名人 Best-dressed list

美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
美国杂志《名利场》公布2014年度“国际最佳衣着榜”，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特王妃连续四年登上榜单。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
1 / 21
目前在世界范围内备受瞩目的音乐制作人兼歌手法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(Pharrell Williams)。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

目前在世界范围内备受瞩目的音乐制作人兼歌手法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(Pharrell Williams)。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
目前在世界范围内备受瞩目的音乐制作人兼歌手法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(Pharrell Williams)。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 21
超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 21
美国独立女歌手圣·文森特(St. Vincent)，原名Annie Clark。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

美国独立女歌手圣·文森特(St. Vincent)，原名Annie Clark。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
美国独立女歌手圣·文森特(St. Vincent)，原名Annie Clark。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 21
著名时装设计师“老佛爷”卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

著名时装设计师“老佛爷”卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
著名时装设计师“老佛爷”卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 21
奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔•尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔•尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔•尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 21
演唱俱佳的天赋型男星尼尔·柏德烈·夏里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

演唱俱佳的天赋型男星尼尔·柏德烈·夏里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
演唱俱佳的天赋型男星尼尔·柏德烈·夏里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 21
“赫敏”艾玛•沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

“赫敏”艾玛•沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
“赫敏”艾玛•沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 21
澳大利亚国宝级女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

澳大利亚国宝级女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
澳大利亚国宝级女星凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 21
英国男星埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

英国男星埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
英国男星埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 21
有“俗艳王子”之称的的波普艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

有“俗艳王子”之称的的波普艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
有“俗艳王子”之称的的波普艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 21
凭借《歌剧院魅影》走红的女星艾米·罗森 (Emmy Rossum)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

凭借《歌剧院魅影》走红的女星艾米·罗森 (Emmy Rossum)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
凭借《歌剧院魅影》走红的女星艾米·罗森 (Emmy Rossum)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 21
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
“卷福”本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 21
英国演员及歌手、《唐顿庄园》大小姐米歇尔·道克瑞(Michelle Dockery)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

英国演员及歌手、《唐顿庄园》大小姐米歇尔·道克瑞(Michelle Dockery)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
英国演员及歌手、《唐顿庄园》大小姐米歇尔·道克瑞(Michelle Dockery)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 21
凭借《国王的演讲》夺得奥斯卡影帝的科林·费尔斯(Colin Firth)及妻子、意大利导演及监制利维亚·吉吉丽(Livia Giuggioli) . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

凭借《国王的演讲》夺得奥斯卡影帝的科林·费尔斯(Colin Firth)及妻子、意大利导演及监制利维亚·吉吉丽(Livia Giuggioli) . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
凭借《国王的演讲》夺得奥斯卡影帝的科林·费尔斯(Colin Firth)及妻子、意大利导演及监制利维亚·吉吉丽(Livia Giuggioli) . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 21
服饰品牌Alice & Olivia创始人兼设计师本迪特·艾斯纳(Stacey Bendet Eisner)。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

服饰品牌Alice & Olivia创始人兼设计师本迪特·艾斯纳(Stacey Bendet Eisner)。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
服饰品牌Alice & Olivia创始人兼设计师本迪特·艾斯纳(Stacey Bendet Eisner)。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 21
男星伊德瑞斯·艾尔巴(Idris Elba)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

男星伊德瑞斯·艾尔巴(Idris Elba)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
男星伊德瑞斯·艾尔巴(Idris Elba)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
17 / 21
意大利超模、社交名媛比安卡·布兰多里妮·达达(Bianca Brandolini d'Adda)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

意大利超模、社交名媛比安卡·布兰多里妮·达达(Bianca Brandolini d'Adda)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
意大利超模、社交名媛比安卡·布兰多里妮·达达(Bianca Brandolini d'Adda)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 21
不丹国王吉格梅·凯萨尔·纳姆耶尔·旺楚克(Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck)。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

不丹国王吉格梅·凯萨尔·纳姆耶尔·旺楚克(Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck)。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
不丹国王吉格梅·凯萨尔·纳姆耶尔·旺楚克(Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck)。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
19 / 21
在线女士时尚用品销售商Nasty Gal创始人索菲亚·阿莫鲁索(Sophia Amoruso)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

在线女士时尚用品销售商Nasty Gal创始人索菲亚·阿莫鲁索(Sophia Amoruso)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
在线女士时尚用品销售商Nasty Gal创始人索菲亚·阿莫鲁索(Sophia Amoruso)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 21
纽约巨人队头号外接手维克多·科鲁兹(Victor Cruz)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

纽约巨人队头号外接手维克多·科鲁兹(Victor Cruz)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 8月 7日 星期四
纽约巨人队头号外接手维克多·科鲁兹(Victor Cruz)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 7日
探访朝鲜国际夏令营 NKorean summer camp

探访朝鲜国际夏令营 NKorean summer camp

在朝鲜松涛园国际少年夏令营内，来自各国的孩子们一起看4D电影、打电动游戏、参加各项野营活动。

2014年 8月 7日
加拿大“夫妇间谍”事件 China-Canada Tensions

加拿大“夫妇间谍”事件 China-Canada Tensions

中国决定对涉嫌从事间谍活动的两名加拿大公民进行调查，此事凸显中国同加拿大的关系出人意料地急剧恶化。

2014年 8月 7日
24小时时事新闻(8月7日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月7日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 6日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐