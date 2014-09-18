版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 15:50 BJT

最会穿衣的女星 Best dressed list

《人物》杂志公布2014年度最佳着装榜单，乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特成为最会穿衣的女星。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
“绯闻女孩”布莱克·莱弗利(Blake Lively)。其他上榜者排名不分先后。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
倾城王妃”黛安·克鲁格(Diane Kruger)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
新生代女星艾玛·斯通(Emma Stone) 。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
第86届奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong’ o)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
好莱坞甜心杰西卡·阿尔芭(Jessica Alba)。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
“小赫敏”艾玛·沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
17岁的“海扁王萝莉”科洛·莫瑞兹(Chloe Moretz)，也是贝克汉姆长子布鲁克林·贝克汉姆(Brooklyn Beckham)的女友。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
《广告狂人》小女星琪兰·席普卡(Kiernan Shipka)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 18日 星期四
中印领导人举行“散步外交”Xi Visits India

中印领导人举行“散步外交”Xi Visits India

中国国家主席习近平出访印度并出席印度总理莫迪的生日晚宴，中印两国领导人在萨巴玛蒂河畔展开“散步外交”。

2014年 9月 18日
24小时时事新闻(9月19日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 18日
习近平访问斯里兰卡 Xi Visits SRILANKA

中国国家主席习近平16日抵达科伦坡，开始对斯里兰卡进行国事访问，斯里兰卡总统在机场举行了盛大欢迎仪式。

2014年 9月 17日
24小时时事新闻(9月18日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 17日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

