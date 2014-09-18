最会穿衣的女星 Best dressed list
《人物》杂志公布2014年度最佳着装榜单，乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特成为最会穿衣的女星。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“绯闻女孩”布莱克·莱弗利(Blake Lively)。其他上榜者排名不分先后。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
倾城王妃”黛安·克鲁格(Diane Kruger)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
拉丁天后詹妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
新生代女星艾玛·斯通(Emma Stone) 。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第86届奥斯卡最佳女配角露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong’ o)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
好莱坞甜心杰西卡·阿尔芭(Jessica Alba)。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
“小赫敏”艾玛·沃特森(Emma Watson)。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
17岁的“海扁王萝莉”科洛·莫瑞兹(Chloe Moretz)，也是贝克汉姆长子布鲁克林·贝克汉姆(Brooklyn Beckham)的女友。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
《广告狂人》小女星琪兰·席普卡(Kiernan Shipka)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
中印领导人举行“散步外交”Xi Visits India
中国国家主席习近平出访印度并出席印度总理莫迪的生日晚宴，中印两国领导人在萨巴玛蒂河畔展开“散步外交”。
24小时时事新闻(9月19日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
习近平访问斯里兰卡 Xi Visits SRILANKA
中国国家主席习近平16日抵达科伦坡，开始对斯里兰卡进行国事访问，斯里兰卡总统在机场举行了盛大欢迎仪式。
24小时时事新闻(9月18日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.