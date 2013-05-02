最牛法棍面包 Best in baguette
2013年4月25日，法国巴黎举行一年一度的“长棍面包大赛”，每一位居民都可以报名参加评审团，最终将由抽签的方式选出六位群众评委。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
此次大赛会评选出前10名巴黎最美味的长棍面包并颁发证书，冠军奖金为4,000欧元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到“面包王”荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。卡迪尔透露，打造上乘的长棍包，秘诀在于“勤奋”而非材料，一般长棍包的制作过程只需5小时，但他more
本届吸引了203名面包师参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包师拿着面包排队登记参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包师前来登记。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
工作人员为参赛人员登记。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包分别被包裹上参赛号码。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包长队。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
美味可口。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一位助理整理参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
评委们挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
整齐排列。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛面包的重量需要在250克至300克之间。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包的长度需要在55厘米至70厘米之间。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一名评委嗅参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2011年的冠军Pascal Barillon作为本届评委鉴别面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
评委们认真工作。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
仔细鉴别。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛现场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
