图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 15:09 BJT

最牛法棍面包 Best in baguette

2013年4月25日，法国巴黎举行一年一度的"长棍面包大赛"，每一位居民都可以报名参加评审团，最终将由抽签的方式选出六位群众评委。

2013年4月25日，法国巴黎举行一年一度的“长棍面包大赛”，每一位居民都可以报名参加评审团，最终将由抽签的方式选出六位群众评委。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
2013年4月25日，法国巴黎举行一年一度的“长棍面包大赛”，每一位居民都可以报名参加评审团，最终将由抽签的方式选出六位群众评委。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
此次大赛会评选出前10名巴黎最美味的长棍面包并颁发证书，冠军奖金为4,000欧元。

此次大赛会评选出前10名巴黎最美味的长棍面包并颁发证书，冠军奖金为4,000欧元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
此次大赛会评选出前10名巴黎最美味的长棍面包并颁发证书，冠军奖金为4,000欧元。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到"面包王"荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。卡迪尔透露，打造上乘的长棍包，秘诀在于"勤奋"而非材料，一般长棍包的制作过程只需5小时，但他会利用近1天时间打造，每天生产800至1000个。

42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到“面包王”荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。卡迪尔透露，打造上乘的长棍包，秘诀在于“勤奋”而非材料，一般长棍包的制作过程只需5小时，但他more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
42岁的突尼斯裔面包师傅卡迪尔力压其余202名对手，登上冠军宝座，不但得到“面包王”荣衔，还可成为法国总统府御用面包供货商一年。卡迪尔透露，打造上乘的长棍包，秘诀在于“勤奋”而非材料，一般长棍包的制作过程只需5小时，但他会利用近1天时间打造，每天生产800至1000个。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
本届吸引了203名面包师参加比赛。

本届吸引了203名面包师参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
本届吸引了203名面包师参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包师拿着面包排队登记参加比赛。

面包师拿着面包排队登记参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
面包师拿着面包排队登记参加比赛。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包师前来登记。

面包师前来登记。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
面包师前来登记。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
工作人员为参赛人员登记。

工作人员为参赛人员登记。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
工作人员为参赛人员登记。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包分别被包裹上参赛号码。

面包分别被包裹上参赛号码。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
面包分别被包裹上参赛号码。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包长队。

面包长队。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
面包长队。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
美味可口。

美味可口。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
美味可口。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一位助理整理参赛面包。

一位助理整理参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
一位助理整理参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
评委们挑选面包。

评委们挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
评委们挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛面包。

参赛面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
参赛面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
挑选面包。

挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
挑选面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
整齐排列。

整齐排列。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
整齐排列。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛面包的重量需要在250克至300克之间。

参赛面包的重量需要在250克至300克之间。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
参赛面包的重量需要在250克至300克之间。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
面包的长度需要在55厘米至70厘米之间。

面包的长度需要在55厘米至70厘米之间。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
面包的长度需要在55厘米至70厘米之间。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一名评委嗅参赛面包。

一名评委嗅参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
一名评委嗅参赛面包。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2011年的冠军Pascal Barillon作为本届评委鉴别面包。

2011年的冠军Pascal Barillon作为本届评委鉴别面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
2011年的冠军Pascal Barillon作为本届评委鉴别面包。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
评委们认真工作。

评委们认真工作。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
评委们认真工作。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
仔细鉴别。

仔细鉴别。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
仔细鉴别。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
参赛现场。

参赛现场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 5月 2日 星期四
参赛现场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
