众星闪耀全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards
当地时间11月24日晚，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕。(“怪异女王”Lady Gaga身骑机械白马亮相全美音乐节红毯。)REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
此前领跑提名名单的乡村小天后泰勒•斯维芙特和贾斯汀·汀布莱克分别夺得四项和三项大奖，成为今年的最大赢家。(Lady Gaga表演《Do What You Want》。)REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
在本年度的颁奖典礼上，凯蒂•派瑞、Lady Gaga、贾斯汀•汀布莱克、美国女子组合TLC等众多歌星和知名音乐团体倾情献唱。(Lady Gaga在舞台上表演《Do What You Want》。)REUTERS/Lucymore
当晚共颁发包括”年度最佳艺人奖“在内的20多个奖项。(Lady Gaga和美国R&B之王罗伯特·西尔维斯特·凯利(R. Kelly)表演节目《Do What You Want》。)REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore
美国甜心泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)当晚拿到最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手，最受欢迎乡村专辑，最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手及年度最佳艺人四个奖项，成为最大赢家。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
泰勒·斯威夫特从鼓手安迪·赫里(Andy Hurley)(中)及”打倒男孩“合唱团的Joe Trohman手中接过最受欢迎乡村女歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国著名歌手贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)从喜剧演员莎拉·西尔弗曼(Sarah Silverman)手中接过奖杯，本次他共获得最受欢迎R&B男歌手、最受欢迎流摇滚男歌手、最受欢迎R&B专辑三个奖项more
当红女歌手蕾哈娜(Rihanna)摘得最受欢迎R&B女歌手以及流行标杆大奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
单向乐队(One Direction)摘得最受欢迎流行摇滚组合奖，其专辑《TakeMeHome》获得最受欢迎流行摇滚专辑奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
北美乐坛新星爱莉安娜·格兰德(Ariana Grande)拿下了最佳年度新人奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国女演员及创作歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)表演她的单曲《Wrecking Ball》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
女子团体TLC在舞台上表演《Waterfalls》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国的饶舌歌手皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和流行女歌手Ke$ha表演歌曲《Timber》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
作为主持人的皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和舞者一同表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国歌星詹妮佛·洛佩茨(Jennifer Lopez)演唱歌曲。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国著名女歌手克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉(Christina Aguilera)演唱歌曲《Say Something》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以一身日本歌姬扮相表演全新单曲《Unconditionally》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
