直击全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards
2013年11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕，美国甜心泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)斩获最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手、最受欢迎乡村专辑、最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手及年度最佳艺人四项大奖，成为当晚最more
美国著名歌手贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)从喜剧演员莎拉·西尔弗曼(Sarah Silverman)手中接过奖杯。贾斯汀共获得最受欢迎R&B男歌手、最受欢迎流摇滚男歌手、最受欢迎R&B专辑三个奖项more
当晚共颁发包括”年度最佳艺人奖“在内的20多个奖项。(Lady Gaga表演《Do What You Want》。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)摘得最受欢迎R&B女歌手以及流行标杆大奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
北美乐坛新星爱莉安娜·格兰德(Ariana Grande)拿下最佳年度新人奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
单向乐队(One Direction)摘得最受欢迎流行摇滚组合奖，其专辑《TakeMeHome》获得最受欢迎流行摇滚专辑奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
”打倒男孩“合唱团鼓手安迪·赫里(Andy Hurley)(中)为泰勒·斯威夫特“进献”最受欢迎乡村女歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“怪异女王”Lady Gaga身骑机械白马亮相全美音乐节红毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga与美国R&B之王罗伯特·西尔维斯特·凯利(R. Kelly)表演《Do What You Want》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
在本年度的颁奖典礼上，凯蒂•派瑞、Lady Gaga、贾斯汀•汀布莱克、美国女子组合TLC等众多歌星和知名音乐团体倾情献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以一身日本歌姬扮相表演全新单曲《Unconditionally》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
蕾哈娜(Rihanna)演唱歌曲《Diamonds》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮佛·洛佩茨(Jennifer Lopez)劲歌热舞。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国女演员及创作歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)演唱《Wrecking Ball》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
女子团体TLC在表演《Waterfalls》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国的饶舌歌手皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和流行女歌手Ke$ha表演歌曲《Timber》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉(Christina Aguilera)演唱歌曲《Say Something》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
主持人皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和舞者一同表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
泰国反政府示威 Thai Anti-Government Occupy
(Reuters) - 2013年11月25日，泰国最大反对党民主党召集数万名支持者，在首都曼谷十多处地点举行大规模集会，要求总理英拉·西那瓦下台。
青岛输油管道爆炸造成重大伤亡 qingdao explosion
(Reuters) - 11月22日，山东青岛黄岛经济开发区中石化黄潍输油管线泄漏引发重大爆燃事故，目前已造成55人遇难，9人失踪，136人受伤住院。
寰宇搜奇(21) Oddly
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
星光闪耀金马奖 Golden Horse Film Awards
(Reuters) - 第50届台湾电影金马奖颁奖典礼在台北举行，章子怡凭借《一代宗师》夺得影后，台湾演员李康生夺得影帝。
