图片 | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 11:16 BJT

直击全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards

2013年11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕，美国甜心泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)斩获最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手、最受欢迎乡村专辑、最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手及年度最佳艺人四项大奖，成为当晚最大赢家。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕，美国甜心泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)斩获最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手、最受欢迎乡村专辑、最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手及年度最佳艺人四项大奖，成为当晚最more

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
2013年11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕，美国甜心泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)斩获最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手、最受欢迎乡村专辑、最受欢迎流行摇滚女歌手及年度最佳艺人四项大奖，成为当晚最大赢家。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
美国著名歌手贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)从喜剧演员莎拉·西尔弗曼(Sarah Silverman)手中接过奖杯。贾斯汀共获得最受欢迎R&B男歌手、最受欢迎流摇滚男歌手、最受欢迎R&B专辑三个奖项。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美国著名歌手贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)从喜剧演员莎拉·西尔弗曼(Sarah Silverman)手中接过奖杯。贾斯汀共获得最受欢迎R&B男歌手、最受欢迎流摇滚男歌手、最受欢迎R&B专辑三个奖项more

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
美国著名歌手贾斯汀·汀布莱克(Justin Timberlake)从喜剧演员莎拉·西尔弗曼(Sarah Silverman)手中接过奖杯。贾斯汀共获得最受欢迎R&B男歌手、最受欢迎流摇滚男歌手、最受欢迎R&B专辑三个奖项。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
当晚共颁发包括”年度最佳艺人奖“在内的20多个奖项。(Lady Gaga表演《Do What You Want》。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

当晚共颁发包括”年度最佳艺人奖“在内的20多个奖项。(Lady Gaga表演《Do What You Want》。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
当晚共颁发包括”年度最佳艺人奖“在内的20多个奖项。(Lady Gaga表演《Do What You Want》。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)摘得最受欢迎R&B女歌手以及流行标杆大奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)摘得最受欢迎R&B女歌手以及流行标杆大奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
R&B天后蕾哈娜(Rihanna)摘得最受欢迎R&B女歌手以及流行标杆大奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
北美乐坛新星爱莉安娜·格兰德(Ariana Grande)拿下最佳年度新人奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

北美乐坛新星爱莉安娜·格兰德(Ariana Grande)拿下最佳年度新人奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
北美乐坛新星爱莉安娜·格兰德(Ariana Grande)拿下最佳年度新人奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
单向乐队(One Direction)摘得最受欢迎流行摇滚组合奖，其专辑《TakeMeHome》获得最受欢迎流行摇滚专辑奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

单向乐队(One Direction)摘得最受欢迎流行摇滚组合奖，其专辑《TakeMeHome》获得最受欢迎流行摇滚专辑奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
单向乐队(One Direction)摘得最受欢迎流行摇滚组合奖，其专辑《TakeMeHome》获得最受欢迎流行摇滚专辑奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
”打倒男孩“合唱团鼓手安迪·赫里(Andy Hurley)(中)为泰勒·斯威夫特“进献”最受欢迎乡村女歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

”打倒男孩“合唱团鼓手安迪·赫里(Andy Hurley)(中)为泰勒·斯威夫特“进献”最受欢迎乡村女歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
”打倒男孩“合唱团鼓手安迪·赫里(Andy Hurley)(中)为泰勒·斯威夫特“进献”最受欢迎乡村女歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
“怪异女王”Lady Gaga身骑机械白马亮相全美音乐节红毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“怪异女王”Lady Gaga身骑机械白马亮相全美音乐节红毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
“怪异女王”Lady Gaga身骑机械白马亮相全美音乐节红毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga与美国R&B之王罗伯特·西尔维斯特·凯利(R. Kelly)表演《Do What You Want》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lady Gaga与美国R&B之王罗伯特·西尔维斯特·凯利(R. Kelly)表演《Do What You Want》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
Lady Gaga与美国R&B之王罗伯特·西尔维斯特·凯利(R. Kelly)表演《Do What You Want》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
在本年度的颁奖典礼上，凯蒂•派瑞、Lady Gaga、贾斯汀•汀布莱克、美国女子组合TLC等众多歌星和知名音乐团体倾情献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

在本年度的颁奖典礼上，凯蒂•派瑞、Lady Gaga、贾斯汀•汀布莱克、美国女子组合TLC等众多歌星和知名音乐团体倾情献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
在本年度的颁奖典礼上，凯蒂•派瑞、Lady Gaga、贾斯汀•汀布莱克、美国女子组合TLC等众多歌星和知名音乐团体倾情献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以一身日本歌姬扮相表演全新单曲《Unconditionally》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以一身日本歌姬扮相表演全新单曲《Unconditionally》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 25日 星期一
凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)以一身日本歌姬扮相表演全新单曲《Unconditionally》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
蕾哈娜(Rihanna)演唱歌曲《Diamonds》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

蕾哈娜(Rihanna)演唱歌曲《Diamonds》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
蕾哈娜(Rihanna)演唱歌曲《Diamonds》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮佛·洛佩茨(Jennifer Lopez)劲歌热舞。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

詹妮佛·洛佩茨(Jennifer Lopez)劲歌热舞。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
詹妮佛·洛佩茨(Jennifer Lopez)劲歌热舞。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国女演员及创作歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)演唱《Wrecking Ball》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美国女演员及创作歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)演唱《Wrecking Ball》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
美国女演员及创作歌手麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)演唱《Wrecking Ball》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
女子团体TLC在表演《Waterfalls》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

女子团体TLC在表演《Waterfalls》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
女子团体TLC在表演《Waterfalls》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国的饶舌歌手皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和流行女歌手Ke$ha表演歌曲《Timber》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美国的饶舌歌手皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和流行女歌手Ke$ha表演歌曲《Timber》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
美国的饶舌歌手皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和流行女歌手Ke$ha表演歌曲《Timber》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉(Christina Aguilera)演唱歌曲《Say Something》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉(Christina Aguilera)演唱歌曲《Say Something》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
克里斯蒂娜·阿奎莱拉(Christina Aguilera)演唱歌曲《Say Something》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
主持人皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和舞者一同表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

主持人皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和舞者一同表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 11月 26日 星期二
主持人皮普·皮特保罗(Pitbull)和舞者一同表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
