超级英雄重装上阵 Best of Comic-Con
2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
美剧《行尸走肉》中的独眼总督猎杀一个僵尸。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
电影《海扁王》(Kick-Ass)的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《地狱男爵》(Hellboy)中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
洛丽塔版美国队长。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《宇宙队长》中的人物。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《星球大战》中的莉亚·欧嘉纳公主。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“金刚狼”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
电影《异形》中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
游戏《王国之心》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
漫画《Homestuck》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“金牌手”。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《星球大战》中的帝国突击队士兵。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“超人”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《守望者》中的罗夏(Rorschach)。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
日本漫画《死神》中的黑崎一护(Kurosaki ichigo)。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
本周中国区精选(7月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
探访破产城市底特律 Bankrupt Detroit
(Reuters) -美国“汽车之城”、密歇根州最大的城市底特律18日申请破产，这是美国历史上最大的城市破产案，标志着城市发展进入新低，也为其与债权人展开代价高昂的官司之争做好准备。
印度一学校发生食物中毒事件 Food poisoning tragedy
(Reuters) -印度比哈尔邦一所学校的学生在吃完免费午餐后发生食物中毒，至少25名学生死亡，数十名学生被送往医院。此事还引发了暴力抗议事件。
