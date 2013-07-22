版本:
图片 | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 11:24 BJT

直击圣迭哥动漫展 Best of Comic-Con

2013圣迭哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
美剧《行尸走肉》中的独眼总督猎杀僵尸。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
电影《海扁王》(Kick-Ass)的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
《地狱男爵》(Hellboy)中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
洛丽塔版美国队长。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
《宇宙队长》中的人物。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
《星球大战》中的莉亚·欧嘉纳公主。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
“金刚狼”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
电影《异形》中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
游戏《王国之心》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
漫画《Homestuck》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
“金牌手”。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
《星球大战》中的帝国突击队士兵。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
“超人”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
《守望者》中的罗夏(Rorschach)。REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
日本漫画《死神》中的黑崎一护(Kurosaki ichigo)。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves

2013年 7月 19日 星期五
