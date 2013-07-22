直击圣迭哥动漫展 Best of Comic-Con
2013圣迭哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
美剧《行尸走肉》中的独眼总督猎杀僵尸。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
电影《海扁王》(Kick-Ass)的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《地狱男爵》(Hellboy)中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
洛丽塔版美国队长。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《宇宙队长》中的人物。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《星球大战》中的莉亚·欧嘉纳公主。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“金刚狼”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
电影《异形》中的角色。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
游戏《王国之心》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
漫画《Homestuck》中的角色。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“金牌手”。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《星球大战》中的帝国突击队士兵。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
“超人”。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
《守望者》中的罗夏(Rorschach)。REUTERS/Fred Greaves
日本漫画《死神》中的黑崎一护(Kurosaki ichigo)。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
好莱坞男星收入榜 Highest Paid Actors 2013
(Reuters) - 美国知名杂志《福布斯》公布好莱坞男星收入排行榜，《钢铁侠》男星小罗伯特·唐尼以7,500万美元称霸该榜单。
超级英雄重装上阵 Best of Comic-Con
(Reuters) -2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展于7月18至21日在美国举行，全球的动漫爱好者聚集于此，纷纷以独特造型亮相，演绎大片里的经典角色。
本周中国区精选(7月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
探访破产城市底特律 Bankrupt Detroit
(Reuters) -美国"汽车之城"、密歇根州最大的城市底特律18日申请破产，这是美国历史上最大的城市破产案，标志着城市发展进入新低，也为其与债权人展开代价高昂的官司之争做好准备。
