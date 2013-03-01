美国女性高薪工作榜 Best-Paying Jobs For Women
福布斯网站公布2013年美国女性高薪工作排行榜，药剂师以97,500美元的年收入居首，该领域从业者中女性占52%，收入与同行业男性相仿。 REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
首席执行官排名第二，年均收入为90,000美元，女性从业比例为26%，收入占同等级别男性的76%。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne Westpac
律师排在第三位，年均收入为85,000美元，女性从业比例为33%，收入占同等级别男性的80%。 REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool
第四名：执业护士，年均收入为79,500美元，女性从业比例为84%。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
第五名：计算机与信息系统经理，年均收入为79,500美元，女性从业比例为26%，收入占同等级别男性的88%。REUTERS/Noah Berger
第六名：医生，年均收入为74,000美元，女性从业比例为35%，收入占同等级别男性的68%。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
第七名：医师助理，年均收入为71,000美元，女性从业比例为69%。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第八名：软件工程师，年均收入为71,000美元，女性从业比例为20%，收入占同等级别男性的81%。REUTERS/Erin Siegal
第九名：管理分析师，年均收入为69,000美元，女性从业比例为42%，收入占同等级别男性的86%。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
第十名：计算机系统分析员，年均收入为65,000美元，女性从业比例为33%，收入占同等级别男性的85%。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
