全球养老排名 丹麦居榜首Best Pension System
咨询机构Mercer公布的调查显示，丹麦是全球养老系统最佳的国家，在25个国家的全球养老指数中，100分满分得分82.4分。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
澳大利亚79.9分，排名第二。评分依据退休收入系统的充足率、可持续性和完整性等因素。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第三名：荷兰得分79.2分。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
美国得分为C，得分57.9分，与法国、波兰和南非相当。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
中国、印度、日本和韩国等垫底，得分在35-50分之间，因为这些国家的退休收入系统仍处于发展的早期。REUTERS/Barry Huang
其他国家排名为，芬兰得分74.3分，排名第四。 REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
第五名：瑞士，得分73.9分。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
第六名：瑞典，得分73.4分。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann 、
第七名：加拿大，得分69.1分。REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
第八名：智利，得分68.2分。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
第九名：英国，得分67.6分。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
第十名：新加坡，得分65.9分。 REUTERS/Xavier Galiana
