版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 14:05 BJT

2015年10个最值得去的国家

旅行指南《孤独星球》评选出了2015年最佳旅行国家，有“花园城市”之称的新加坡排名第一。(2014年12月31日，新加坡夜景。) REUTERS/Edgar Su

旅行指南《孤独星球》评选出了2015年最佳旅行国家，有“花园城市”之称的新加坡排名第一。(2014年12月31日，新加坡夜景。) REUTERS/Edgar Su

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
旅行指南《孤独星球》评选出了2015年最佳旅行国家，有“花园城市”之称的新加坡排名第一。(2014年12月31日，新加坡夜景。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 10
第二名：非洲第一个将环境保护写进宪法的国家纳米比亚。(摄于2006年4月11日) Reuters/Files

第二名：非洲第一个将环境保护写进宪法的国家纳米比亚。(摄于2006年4月11日) Reuters/Files

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第二名：非洲第一个将环境保护写进宪法的国家纳米比亚。(摄于2006年4月11日) Reuters/Files
Close
2 / 10
第三名：欧盟最新成员立陶宛。(2014年6月4日，维尔纽斯，人们在大教堂广场度过休闲时光。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

第三名：欧盟最新成员立陶宛。(2014年6月4日，维尔纽斯，人们在大教堂广场度过休闲时光。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第三名：欧盟最新成员立陶宛。(2014年6月4日，维尔纽斯，人们在大教堂广场度过休闲时光。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
3 / 10
第四名：尼加拉瓜。(2014年12月2日，马那瓜，一名男子在革命广场上骑车。) REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

第四名：尼加拉瓜。(2014年12月2日，马那瓜，一名男子在革命广场上骑车。) REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第四名：尼加拉瓜。(2014年12月2日，马那瓜，一名男子在革命广场上骑车。) REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
4 / 10
第五名：爱尔兰。(2010年5月30日，高威郡，游客在公路边用餐。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

第五名：爱尔兰。(2010年5月30日，高威郡，游客在公路边用餐。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第五名：爱尔兰。(2010年5月30日，高威郡，游客在公路边用餐。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 10
第六名：首都为布拉柴维尔的刚果共和国。(摄于2005年10月20日) REUTERS/Jiro Ose

第六名：首都为布拉柴维尔的刚果共和国。(摄于2005年10月20日) REUTERS/Jiro Ose

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第六名：首都为布拉柴维尔的刚果共和国。(摄于2005年10月20日) REUTERS/Jiro Ose
Close
6 / 10
第七名：塞尔维亚。(2012年3月12日，贝尔格莱德俯瞰景。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica

第七名：塞尔维亚。(2012年3月12日，贝尔格莱德俯瞰景。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第七名：塞尔维亚。(2012年3月12日，贝尔格莱德俯瞰景。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 10
第八名：菲律宾。菲律宾星罗棋布着超过7000个岛屿，2015年该国政府大力开展各项活动，提升列岛的旅行指数。(2013年11月17日，宿雾一景。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro

第八名：菲律宾。菲律宾星罗棋布着超过7000个岛屿，2015年该国政府大力开展各项活动，提升列岛的旅行指数。(2013年11月17日，宿雾一景。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第八名：菲律宾。菲律宾星罗棋布着超过7000个岛屿，2015年该国政府大力开展各项活动，提升列岛的旅行指数。(2013年11月17日，宿雾一景。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 10
第九名：加勒比海岛国圣卢西亚。(2014年1月20日，卡斯特里港口景观。) REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar

第九名：加勒比海岛国圣卢西亚。(2014年1月20日，卡斯特里港口景观。) REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第九名：加勒比海岛国圣卢西亚。(2014年1月20日，卡斯特里港口景观。) REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar
Close
9 / 10
第十名：摩洛哥。(2014年12月18日，摩洛哥南部城市马拉喀什。) REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

第十名：摩洛哥。(2014年12月18日，摩洛哥南部城市马拉喀什。) REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2015年 1月 20日 星期二
第十名：摩洛哥。(2014年12月18日，摩洛哥南部城市马拉喀什。) REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
亚洲杯中的中国球迷

亚洲杯中的中国球迷

下一个

亚洲杯中的中国球迷

亚洲杯中的中国球迷

中国队本届亚洲杯上表现惊艳，中国球迷也成为看台上一道独特的风景线。

2015年 1月 19日
走近“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支

走近“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支

“基地”组织阿拉伯半岛分支14日发布视频称，该组织策划并发动了针对法国《查理周刊》的袭击事件。这是惨剧发生一周以来，首次有组织宣称对此事负责。

2015年 1月 16日
小米Note发布 挑战苹果iPhone 6 Plus

小米Note发布 挑战苹果iPhone 6 Plus

全球第三大智能手机厂商--小米科技周四发布最新旗舰产品小米Note，以苹果iPhone 6 Plus为座标，在外型和性能上发起正面挑战，而售价仅为iPhone 6 Plus的三分之一略多。

2015年 1月 16日
曼谷废弃商场成鱼塘

曼谷废弃商场成鱼塘

泰国曼谷一家废弃的商场积水成塘，成为蚊虫滋生地，当地居民为控制蚊灾大量养鱼，昔日繁华商场如今变成鱼类家园。

2015年 1月 15日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐