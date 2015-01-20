2015年10个最值得去的国家
旅行指南《孤独星球》评选出了2015年最佳旅行国家，有“花园城市”之称的新加坡排名第一。(2014年12月31日，新加坡夜景。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
第二名：非洲第一个将环境保护写进宪法的国家纳米比亚。(摄于2006年4月11日) Reuters/Files
第三名：欧盟最新成员立陶宛。(2014年6月4日，维尔纽斯，人们在大教堂广场度过休闲时光。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
第四名：尼加拉瓜。(2014年12月2日，马那瓜，一名男子在革命广场上骑车。) REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
第五名：爱尔兰。(2010年5月30日，高威郡，游客在公路边用餐。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
第六名：首都为布拉柴维尔的刚果共和国。(摄于2005年10月20日) REUTERS/Jiro Ose
第七名：塞尔维亚。(2012年3月12日，贝尔格莱德俯瞰景。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
第八名：菲律宾。菲律宾星罗棋布着超过7000个岛屿，2015年该国政府大力开展各项活动，提升列岛的旅行指数。(2013年11月17日，宿雾一景。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
第九名：加勒比海岛国圣卢西亚。(2014年1月20日，卡斯特里港口景观。) REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar
第十名：摩洛哥。(2014年12月18日，摩洛哥南部城市马拉喀什。) REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
