比基尼滑雪赛尽享清凉 Bikinis on the slopes
2014年4月19日，位于美国华盛顿州的滑雪胜地克里斯托山(Crystal Mountain)举行了一场别开生面的滑雪比赛。 REUTERS/David Ryder
选手们脱下厚厚的滑雪服，赤裸上身或身穿比基尼参加滑雪比赛。 REUTERS/David Ryder
选手们轻装上阵。 REUTERS/David Ryder
摩拳擦掌。 REUTERS/David Ryder
开始比赛。 REUTERS/David Ryder
摆造型。 REUTERS/David Ryder
男选手们你追我赶。 REUTERS/David Ryder
清凉滑雪。 REUTERS/David Ryder
尽情玩耍。 REUTERS/David Ryder
靓丽风景。 REUTERS/David Ryder
Claire McGuire(左)获得女子组冠军。 REUTERS/David Ryder
载誉归来。 REUTERS/David Ryder
克里斯托山滑雪场。 REUTERS/David Ryder
