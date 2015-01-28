版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 16:12 BJT

美国东北部迎世纪暴风雪

美国东海岸本周迎来世纪暴风雪，纽约市长称这可能是1827年以来纽约遭遇的最严重暴风雪。(摄于2015年1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield) REUTERS/Brian Snyder

美国东海岸本周迎来世纪暴风雪，纽约市长称这可能是1827年以来纽约遭遇的最严重暴风雪。(摄于2015年1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield) REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
美国东海岸本周迎来世纪暴风雪，纽约市长称这可能是1827年以来纽约遭遇的最严重暴风雪。(摄于2015年1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 18
为应对恶劣天气，美国民众纷纷上街抢购，超市许多货架被清空。(1月26日，华盛顿港，一商店的几乎被清空的货架。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

为应对恶劣天气，美国民众纷纷上街抢购，超市许多货架被清空。(1月26日，华盛顿港，一商店的几乎被清空的货架。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
为应对恶劣天气，美国民众纷纷上街抢购，超市许多货架被清空。(1月26日，华盛顿港，一商店的几乎被清空的货架。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 18
美国东北部地区已有6700多架次航班被取消。(1月26日，波士顿洛根机场，一名乘客查看航班。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder

美国东北部地区已有6700多架次航班被取消。(1月26日，波士顿洛根机场，一名乘客查看航班。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
美国东北部地区已有6700多架次航班被取消。(1月26日，波士顿洛根机场，一名乘客查看航班。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，大浪撞击着海堤。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，大浪撞击着海堤。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，大浪撞击着海堤。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，房屋笼罩在暴风雪中。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，房屋笼罩在暴风雪中。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，房屋笼罩在暴风雪中。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，一名男子牵着宠物犬行走在冰雪覆盖的街道上。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，一名男子牵着宠物犬行走在冰雪覆盖的街道上。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，一名男子牵着宠物犬行走在冰雪覆盖的街道上。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名女子在公路上滑雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名女子在公路上滑雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名女子在公路上滑雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名男子在暴风雪中骑车前行。 REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名男子在暴风雪中骑车前行。 REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名男子在暴风雪中骑车前行。 REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 18
1月27日，马萨诸塞州欣厄姆，一辆拖车试图将一辆汽车拖出积雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

1月27日，马萨诸塞州欣厄姆，一辆拖车试图将一辆汽车拖出积雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，马萨诸塞州欣厄姆，一辆拖车试图将一辆汽车拖出积雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 18
1月27日，纽约州曼哈西特，一辆邮政快递车停放在雪中。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

1月27日，纽约州曼哈西特，一辆邮政快递车停放在雪中。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，纽约州曼哈西特，一辆邮政快递车停放在雪中。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 18
1月27日，纽约州波士顿港，一列长岛铁路火车停靠在火车站。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

1月27日，纽约州波士顿港，一列长岛铁路火车停靠在火车站。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，纽约州波士顿港，一列长岛铁路火车停靠在火车站。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 18
1月26日，纽约，一名女子在大雪中站在时代广场上。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

1月26日，纽约，一名女子在大雪中站在时代广场上。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月26日，纽约，一名女子在大雪中站在时代广场上。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 18
1月27日，纽约，一名男子玩滑雪板。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

1月27日，纽约，一名男子玩滑雪板。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，纽约，一名男子玩滑雪板。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 18
1月27日，纽约，长岛国家公墓覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

1月27日，纽约，长岛国家公墓覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，纽约，长岛国家公墓覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 18
1月26日，纽约曼哈顿，孩子们在中央公园玩耍。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

1月26日，纽约曼哈顿，孩子们在中央公园玩耍。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月26日，纽约曼哈顿，孩子们在中央公园玩耍。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 18
1月27日，纽约，一名男子带着孩子滑雪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

1月27日，纽约，一名男子带着孩子滑雪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，纽约，一名男子带着孩子滑雪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 18
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，两名女子在街道上使用滑雪板前行。 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，两名女子在街道上使用滑雪板前行。 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，两名女子在街道上使用滑雪板前行。 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
17 / 18
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，一名男子用滑板拉着孩子。REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，一名男子用滑板拉着孩子。REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

2015年 1月 28日 星期三
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，一名男子用滑板拉着孩子。REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
印总理莫迪时尚风

印总理莫迪时尚风

下一个

印总理莫迪时尚风

印总理莫迪时尚风

印度总理莫迪的时尚品味广为人知，他经常身穿宽松及膝的短袖库塔--短袖无领衬衫，这种打扮深得人心，甚至有了“莫迪库塔”的名称。

2015年 1月 28日
路透1月照片精选（上）

路透1月照片精选（上）

路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2015年 1月 27日
新科环球小姐出炉 哥伦比亚佳丽夺魁

新科环球小姐出炉 哥伦比亚佳丽夺魁

第63届环球小姐大赛结果出炉，22岁的哥伦比亚小姐保琳娜·维嘉（Paulina Vega）从87位来自世界各地的佳丽中胜出，摘得“环球小姐”桂冠。

2015年 1月 27日
奥巴马访印 宾主尽欢

奥巴马访印 宾主尽欢

美国总统奥巴马周日抵达新德里，开始对印度展开为期三天的访问，并于周一参加印度年度阅兵式。奥巴马接受印度总理莫迪的个人邀请出席阅兵式，这标志着过山车式的美印双边关系出现好转。

2015年 1月 27日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐