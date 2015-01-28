美国东北部迎世纪暴风雪
美国东海岸本周迎来世纪暴风雪，纽约市长称这可能是1827年以来纽约遭遇的最严重暴风雪。(摄于2015年1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
为应对恶劣天气，美国民众纷纷上街抢购，超市许多货架被清空。(1月26日，华盛顿港，一商店的几乎被清空的货架。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
美国东北部地区已有6700多架次航班被取消。(1月26日，波士顿洛根机场，一名乘客查看航班。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，大浪撞击着海堤。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，房屋笼罩在暴风雪中。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，马萨诸塞州Marshfield，一名男子牵着宠物犬行走在冰雪覆盖的街道上。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名女子在公路上滑雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，马萨诸塞州波士顿，一名男子在暴风雪中骑车前行。 REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
1月27日，马萨诸塞州欣厄姆，一辆拖车试图将一辆汽车拖出积雪。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
1月27日，纽约州曼哈西特，一辆邮政快递车停放在雪中。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1月27日，纽约州波士顿港，一列长岛铁路火车停靠在火车站。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1月26日，纽约，一名女子在大雪中站在时代广场上。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
1月27日，纽约，一名男子玩滑雪板。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
1月27日，纽约，长岛国家公墓覆盖着积雪。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1月26日，纽约曼哈顿，孩子们在中央公园玩耍。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月27日，纽约，一名男子带着孩子滑雪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，两名女子在街道上使用滑雪板前行。 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
1月27日，康涅狄格州纽黑文，一名男子用滑板拉着孩子。REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
