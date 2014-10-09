“血月”奇观 Blood Moon
2014年10月8日，亚洲和美洲地区出现名为“血月”的月全食现象，民众争相观赏。(摄于悉尼) REUTERS/Jason Reed
“血月”即月球进入地球的影子，没有太阳光直射，而大气层将紫、蓝、绿、黄色的光都吸收掉了，只剩下红色光可以穿透，折射到月球表面，所形成的暗红色的月亮。(摄于多伦多) REUTERS/Mark Blinch
这是自今年4月15日开始的“连环四月食”的第二环。(摄于东京) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
北美、澳大利亚、南美西部和东亚部分地区，都能看到这轮血月。 (摄于美国加州恩西尼塔斯) REUTERS/Mike Blake
美国加州圣莫尼卡。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
墨西哥华雷斯。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
上海。 REUTERS/Aly Song
美国科罗拉多州Golden。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
美国加州圣莫尼卡。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国加州圣莫尼卡。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
24小时时事新闻(10月10日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
比尔·盖茨连续21年蝉联美国首富 America's richest
美国《福布斯》发布400名最富美国人排行榜，坐拥810亿美元财富的微软公司创始人比尔·盖茨(Bill Gates)连续第21年蝉联美国首富宝座。
24小时时事新闻(10月9日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
2014年诺贝尔奖陆续揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年诺贝尔奖项陆续揭晓，三名科学家因LED领域贡献获颁物理学奖，三位科学家因大脑定位系统细胞的研究分享生理学或医学奖。
