图片 | 2013年 9月 22日 星期日 14:33 BJT

薄熙来一审被判无期 Bo Xilai's trial

9月22日，堪称中国世纪大案的原重庆市委书记薄熙来一案在济南市中级法院公开宣判。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
中国山东济南市中级法院官方微博刊登的判决书称，认定薄熙来犯受贿罪、贪污罪、滥用职权罪，数罪并罚，判处无期徒刑，剥夺政治权利终身，并没收个人全部财产。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
与此前通过微博直播公开审理此案相同，济南中院官方微博以图文方式全程直播。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
判决书指出，扣押、冻结在案的受贿所得赃款赃物及抵缴所得赃款的被告人薄熙来财产共计折合人民币2,044万余元依法上缴国库；贪污所得赃款500万元返还辽宁省人民政府；其余部分作为薄熙来个人财产依法予以没收。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
判决书最后指出，如不服本判决，可在接到判决书的第二日起十日内通过本院或者直接向山东省高级人民法院提出上诉。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
此案是中国首次通过微博直播公开审理的方式，将案情和权力腐败轨迹呈现在广大民众面前。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
8月26，经过近5天的公开开庭审理，薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案于8月26日一审结束。济南中院官方微博持续播报，审理过程备受公众和媒体关注。(济南中院微博公布薄谷开来证言同步录音录像。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
记者拍摄薄谷开来证言同步录音录像。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
一名男子站在法院大门内。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People"s Court/Handout via Reuters

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
这是现年64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。 REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People"s Court/Handout via Reuters

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
薄熙来，1949年出生，原系十七届中共中央政治局委员、第十一届全国人大代表。曾任辽宁省大连市市长、大连市委书记、辽宁省委常委、辽宁省委副书记、辽宁省省长、商务部部长、重庆市委书记。2012年9月29日因涉嫌犯受贿罪被逮捕。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People"s Court/Handout via Reuters

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
济南市中级法院微博发布的庭审照片显示，薄熙来站在被告席，未蓄须，双手交叉放在身前，没戴手铐，两旁站着两名警察。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
济南市中级人民法院的微博页面直播薄熙来案公审情况。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
记者拍摄济南市中级法院的微博页面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
警察在车辆进入法院时站岗警戒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
警察在法院附近维持秩序。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
警察在法院大门处巡逻。REUTERS/Carlos Barri

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
警察在法院前面警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 22日 星期日
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》近日公布全球艺人爱侣吸金榜，乐坛天后碧昂斯与饶舌歌手丈夫Jay-Z称霸榜单。

2013年 9月 22日
