薄熙来案在济南中院开庭审理 Bo Xilai's trial
2013年8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。(济南市中级法院微博发布的薄熙来庭审照片。) REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate Peoplemore
这是现年64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
薄熙来，1949年出生，原系十七届中共中央政治局委员、第十一届全国人大代表。曾任辽宁省大连市市长、大连市委书记、辽宁省委常委、辽宁省委副书记、辽宁省省长、商务部部长、重庆市委书记。2012年9月29日因涉嫌犯受贿罪被逮捕more
济南市中级法院微博发布的庭审照片显示，薄熙来站在被告席，未蓄须，双手交叉放在身前，没戴手铐，两旁站着两名警察。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
济南市中级人民法院的微博公布薄熙来庭审现场照片。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
济南市中级人民法院的微博页面直播薄熙来案公审情况。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
记者拍摄济南市中级法院的微博页面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名记者在济南中级人民法院拍照。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
记者在进入法院时接受安检。 REUTERS/Kyodo
车辆进入法院。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在车辆进入法院时站岗警戒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察在法院附近维持秩序。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在法院大门处巡逻。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察试图阻止一名记者拍照。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察在法院大门口站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名站岗的警察。REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在法院前面警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
薄熙来庭审在即 China awaits Bo Xilai's trial
(Reuters) -山东济南市中级人民法院发布公告，该院定于8月22日8时30分在第五法庭公开开庭审理被告人薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案。
24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
超模收入排行榜 Highest-paid models
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志近日公布2013年全球模特收入排行榜，32岁巴西超模吉赛尔·邦辰位居榜首，并以高达4,200万美元的数额远远领先于第二名米兰达·可儿。
朝鲜“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -目前，有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政，据朝鲜“脱北者”群体的一些成员表示，对于那些离开朝鲜的“脱北者”，朝鲜领导人金正恩正在采取新对策。他承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
