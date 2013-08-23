薄熙来案审理备受关注 Bo Xilai's trial
薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，济南中院官方微博持续播报，审理过程备受公众和媒体关注。(济南中院微博公布薄谷开来证言同步录音录像。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
记者拍摄薄谷开来证言同步录音录像。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名男子站在法院大门内。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在法院大门口巡逻。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
据信载着薄熙来的车辆前往法院。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
这是现年64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
薄熙来，1949年出生，原系十七届中共中央政治局委员、第十一届全国人大代表。曾任辽宁省大连市市长、大连市委书记、辽宁省委常委、辽宁省委副书记、辽宁省省长、商务部部长、重庆市委书记。2012年9月29日因涉嫌犯受贿罪被逮捕more
济南市中级法院微博发布的庭审照片显示，薄熙来站在被告席，未蓄须，双手交叉放在身前，没戴手铐，两旁站着两名警察。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
济南市中级人民法院的微博公布薄熙来庭审现场照片。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
济南市中级人民法院的微博页面直播薄熙来案公审情况。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
记者拍摄济南市中级法院的微博页面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名记者在济南中级人民法院拍照。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
记者在进入法院时接受安检。 REUTERS/Kyodo
车辆进入法院。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在车辆进入法院时站岗警戒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察在法院附近维持秩序。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在法院大门处巡逻。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察试图阻止一名记者拍照。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警察在法院大门口站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名站岗的警察。REUTERS/Jason Lee
警察在法院前面警戒。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
中国最牛楼顶违建 Illegal Rooftop Buildings
(Reuters) -没有“最牛”，只有“更牛”。近日引起热议的北京“楼顶别墅”刚刚开拆，深圳南山千万元豪宅的顶层又发现了一座违建“空中庙宇”，备受人们关注。
本周中国区精选(8月16日-23日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -日前有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政。据“脱北者”中的一些成员表示，朝鲜领导人金正恩正采取新对策，并承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.