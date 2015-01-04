亚航失事客机搜救进展
2015年1月4日，印尼海军救生艇(右)从新加坡船舰上取回打捞出的亚航失联客机残骸。 REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters
亚航失联客机的窗户面板残骸。印尼搜救机构负责人表示，搜救队伍在海底找到了四块亚航失事客机的残骸。 REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters
1月3日，印尼搜寻人员从海中打捞出亚航失联客机遇难者遗体。REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
1月3日，遇难者遗体摆放在印尼海军船舰KRI Banda Aceh上。 REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
1月3日，印尼搜寻人员在爪哇海中搜索亚航失联客机。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
1月3日，印尼泗水，印尼军方人员在一军事基地抬着遇难者的棺材。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
1月3日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，一名参加搜寻任务的飞行员抵达机场时向外张望。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月3日，爪哇海，一名搜救人员在KN Purworejo船的甲板上工作。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
1月3日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，印尼海军直升机运载着遇难者遗体。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月2日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，军方人员将遇难者棺材抬上一架军事运输机，准备运往泗水。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月2日，印尼庞卡兰布翁，军方人员在机场抬着遇难者棺材。REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
1月2日，印尼泗水，军方人员抬着一名遇难乘客的棺材。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
1月2日，印尼泗水，一名家属在火葬场为遇难乘客遗体火化时流泪。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
1月2日，印尼泗水，亲属为遇难乘客举行葬礼。 REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
1月1日，印尼泗水，亲属在一名遇难乘客的葬礼上祈祷。 REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
下一个
上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者
上海民众在外滩踩踏事件现场附近点燃蜡烛、献花，悼念遇难者。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。
世界各地迎新年
辞旧迎新，世界各国以各种不同方式喜迎2015年到来。
路透年终盘点：2014年大事记
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点本年度重大新闻事件。
亚航QZ8501航班失联 机上无中国公民
印尼援救机构一名高层官员周一称，亚航载有162人的QZ8501航班据信已经坠海。该航班周日从印尼泗水飞往新加坡，在飞行员未能获准改变航线以躲避风暴后失联。尚未发现机上有中国公民。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.