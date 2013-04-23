版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 15:33 BJT

力与美的盛宴 Bodybuilding Competition

2013年4月20日，浙江省健身健美锦标赛在绍兴举行，吸引了来自浙江省各地的百余名选手参赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年4月20日，浙江省健身健美锦标赛在绍兴举行，吸引了来自浙江省各地的百余名选手参赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
2013年4月20日，浙江省健身健美锦标赛在绍兴举行，吸引了来自浙江省各地的百余名选手参赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 16
竞赛项目包括健美(男子组、女子组、元老组)、健身(健身先生、健身小姐)、形体等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

竞赛项目包括健美(男子组、女子组、元老组)、健身(健身先生、健身小姐)、形体等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
竞赛项目包括健美(男子组、女子组、元老组)、健身(健身先生、健身小姐)、形体等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 16
获单项第一名者将赢得奖章、证书和1,000元奖金。(一位获胜者展示奖牌。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

获单项第一名者将赢得奖章、证书和1,000元奖金。(一位获胜者展示奖牌。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
获单项第一名者将赢得奖章、证书和1,000元奖金。(一位获胜者展示奖牌。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 16
选手在后台做准备活动。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

选手在后台做准备活动。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
选手在后台做准备活动。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 16
一位61岁的选手展示肌肉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位61岁的选手展示肌肉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位61岁的选手展示肌肉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 16
选手在后台锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

选手在后台锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
选手在后台锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 16
一位选手拥有健硕的身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位选手拥有健硕的身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位选手拥有健硕的身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 16
一位57岁的选手做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位57岁的选手做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位57岁的选手做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 16
一个孩子在后台观看选手做准备。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一个孩子在后台观看选手做准备。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一个孩子在后台观看选手做准备。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 16
一位母亲帮助女儿做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位母亲帮助女儿做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位母亲帮助女儿做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 16
选手在后台忙碌着。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

选手在后台忙碌着。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
选手在后台忙碌着。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 16
一位选手等待上场。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位选手等待上场。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位选手等待上场。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 16
男选手在台上秀身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

男选手在台上秀身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
男选手在台上秀身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 16
女选手身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

女选手身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
女选手身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 16
一位女选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位女选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位女选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 16
一位69岁的选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

一位69岁的选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 23日 星期二
一位69岁的选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 23日
自主品牌闪耀上海车展 Shanghai Auto Show 2013

自主品牌闪耀上海车展 Shanghai Auto Show 2013

(Reuters) -2013上海车展已拉开序幕，来自18个国家和地区近2,000家厂商参展，展出整车约1,300辆，全球首发车111辆。日渐强大的中国汽车自主品牌已成为此次车展的重要看点，在全球首发新车中有一半来自中国自主品牌。

2013年 4月 23日
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（7）

寰宇搜奇 Oddly（7）

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 4月 22日
24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 22日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐