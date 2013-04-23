力与美的盛宴 Bodybuilding Competition
2013年4月20日，浙江省健身健美锦标赛在绍兴举行，吸引了来自浙江省各地的百余名选手参赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
竞赛项目包括健美(男子组、女子组、元老组)、健身(健身先生、健身小姐)、形体等。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
获单项第一名者将赢得奖章、证书和1,000元奖金。(一位获胜者展示奖牌。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
选手在后台做准备活动。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位61岁的选手展示肌肉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
选手在后台锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位选手拥有健硕的身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位57岁的选手做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一个孩子在后台观看选手做准备。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位母亲帮助女儿做准备活动。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
选手在后台忙碌着。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位选手等待上场。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
男选手在台上秀身材。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
女选手身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位女选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位69岁的选手参加比赛。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
