保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training
2014年3月18日，北京郊区，天骄保镖训练营的学员在空中乘务员培训中心的模拟客机机舱内进行飞机失事应对训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，该公司希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
教官演示近身格斗术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
教官讲解在机舱狭窄空间里如何利用近身格斗术制服危险人物。REUTERS/Jason Lee
教官使用衣服做攻击武器，从后方蒙着危险人物的头部，在对方失明的情况下令其窒息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
教官讲解如何在机舱内对付危险人物，要求使用最大的力量击打其最薄弱的环节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
在客机紧急疏散训练中，教练讲解如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
教官演示如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名学员在客机紧急疏散训练中打开舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员参加客机紧急疏散训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学员列队参加培训。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) -
