版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 14:37 BJT

保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training

2014年3月18日，北京郊区，天骄保镖训练营的学员在空中乘务员培训中心的模拟客机机舱内进行飞机失事应对训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年3月18日，北京郊区，天骄保镖训练营的学员在空中乘务员培训中心的模拟客机机舱内进行飞机失事应对训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
2014年3月18日，北京郊区，天骄保镖训练营的学员在空中乘务员培训中心的模拟客机机舱内进行飞机失事应对训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 11
近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，该公司希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，该公司希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，该公司希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 11
教官演示近身格斗术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

教官演示近身格斗术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
教官演示近身格斗术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 11
教官讲解在机舱狭窄空间里如何利用近身格斗术制服危险人物。REUTERS/Jason Lee

教官讲解在机舱狭窄空间里如何利用近身格斗术制服危险人物。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
教官讲解在机舱狭窄空间里如何利用近身格斗术制服危险人物。REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 11
教官使用衣服做攻击武器，从后方蒙着危险人物的头部，在对方失明的情况下令其窒息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

教官使用衣服做攻击武器，从后方蒙着危险人物的头部，在对方失明的情况下令其窒息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
教官使用衣服做攻击武器，从后方蒙着危险人物的头部，在对方失明的情况下令其窒息。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 11
教官讲解如何在机舱内对付危险人物，要求使用最大的力量击打其最薄弱的环节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

教官讲解如何在机舱内对付危险人物，要求使用最大的力量击打其最薄弱的环节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
教官讲解如何在机舱内对付危险人物，要求使用最大的力量击打其最薄弱的环节。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 11
在客机紧急疏散训练中，教练讲解如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

在客机紧急疏散训练中，教练讲解如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
在客机紧急疏散训练中，教练讲解如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 11
教官演示如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

教官演示如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
教官演示如何打开机舱舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 11
一名学员在客机紧急疏散训练中打开舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一名学员在客机紧急疏散训练中打开舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
一名学员在客机紧急疏散训练中打开舱门。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 11
学员参加客机紧急疏散训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

学员参加客机紧急疏散训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
学员参加客机紧急疏散训练。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 11
学员列队参加培训。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

学员列队参加培训。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 19日 星期三
学员列队参加培训。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 3月 19日
雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris

雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris

(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。

2014年 3月 19日
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 3月 18日
巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris

巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris

(Reuters) -

2014年 3月 18日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐