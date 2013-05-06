印度宝莱坞迎百年诞辰 Bollywood Posters
2013年5月3日，印度宝莱坞电影迎来100周年诞辰。1913年5月，根据印度神话史诗《摩诃婆罗多》改编的印度第一部故事片《哈里什·昌德拉国王》上映，这标志着宝莱坞电影的正式诞生。(摄于2013年5月1日，印度孟买)REmore
近年来，印度电影已不仅占据国内电影市场，在国际上也颇受好评。随着宝莱坞电影影响日益增大，印度元素的电影也越来越多，例《贫民窟的百万富翁》、《少年派的奇幻漂流》等。(2008年4月21日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一个印度电影海报。more
多年来，印度宝莱坞的电影以动听的音乐、优美的舞蹈和曲折的情节广受影迷的喜爱。(2010年2月10日，孟买，影片《我的名字叫可汗》海报。) REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
2007年8月16日，英国伦敦，工人们粉刷一个印度电影海报。REUTERS/Stephen Hird
2008年4月21日，巴基斯坦卡拉奇，一家电影院内的宝莱坞电影海报。 REUTERS/Athar Hussain/Files
2003年6月21日，阿富汗喀布尔，一名男子挑选宝莱坞电影明信片。 REUTERS/Arko Datta
2008年6月5日，孟买，电影《印度教父》(Sarkar Raj)海报。 REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
2006年3月21日，孟买，几名男子坐在宝莱坞电影海报附近。 REUTERS/Adeel Halim
2005年4月29日，孟买，一名艺术家绘画一幅宝莱坞电影海报。 REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
2004年10月6日，新德里，两名男子经过电影《Tauba》海报。REUTERS/B Mathur AH/FA
2004年11月13日，孟买，影片《爱无国界》(Veer-Zaara)的海报。 REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（8）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
世界最大橡皮鸭亮相香港 Rubber Duck
(Reuters) -由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼创作、16.5米高的巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引众多目光。自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。
印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013
(Reuters) -印度大型主题公园“Adlabs Imagica”近期开业，独具印度特色，游乐项目的灵感大部分来自印度民间传说和传统文化。
本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦4月26日至5月3日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".