生育新方式：水中分娩 Born in water
11月6日，巴西圣保罗，孕妇Manuela Mitre预计采取水中分娩的方式迎接她与丈夫Andre的第二个孩子。助产师称温水可以为新生儿模拟出子宫中的状态。图为Mitre开始宫缩时，丈夫在抱着她安抚她的疼痛。REUTERmore
Mitre躺在家中盛满温水的池中，她的丈夫Andre和两岁的女儿Alice在旁边安慰她。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mitre开始产前阵痛后，儿科医生Ana Paula(左)为她做检查。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
在助产师Cristina Balzano(右下)和儿科医生Ana Paulo(左)的帮助下孕妇Mitre在水池中分娩出了她的第二个孩子。Mitre的丈夫Andre及女儿Alice在一旁陪伴着她。REUTERS/Nachomore
顺利在水中分娩的Mitre。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mitre抱着刚降生的儿子躺在温水中。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mitre的丈夫Andre和女儿Alice在水池旁看着刚出生的小宝宝。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
在助产师和儿科医生的帮助下，Mitre给新生儿抱上浴巾。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
刚刚出生的Gael在称重。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Andre和女儿Alice清理Mitre分娩时使用的水池。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
分娩完的Mitre(右)和女儿Alice以及刚出生的小宝宝躺在床上。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mitre(左)和丈夫Andre(中)助产师Balzano(右下)及医生Maira一同庆祝新生儿的顺利诞生。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mitre给新生儿喂奶，她两岁的女儿高兴地在一旁看着。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
下一个
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月22日至11月29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球最具价值品牌榜 Most valuable brands
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》发布2013年度全球最具价值品牌百强榜，苹果以1043亿美元的品牌价值位居榜首，是排名第二的微软近两倍。
路透11月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
全球最具价值品牌榜 Most valuable brands
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》发布2013年度全球最具价值品牌百强榜，苹果以1043亿美元的品牌价值位居榜首，是排名第二的微软近两倍。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.