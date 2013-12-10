实拍水中分娩 Born in water
2013年11月6日，巴西圣保罗，产妇Manuela Mitre顺利采取水中分娩的方式迎接自己的第二个孩子。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
丈夫Andre抱着Mitre试图缓解她宫缩带来的疼痛。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
水中分娩的原理是产妇在充满温水的分娩池中自然分娩。(丈夫Andre和两岁的女儿Alice陪伴在侧。)REUTERS/Nacho Doce
由于分娩池中的水温、生物指标等与母亲子宫内的羊水环境类似，使胎儿在离开母体后可以很快适应，产妇也在水的浮力下减少生产的痛苦。(儿科医生Ana Paula为Mitre做检查。)REUTERS/Nacho Doce
新生儿在母体羊水中是通过胎盘、脐带提供呼吸养料的，在产出的一刻，分娩池中环境与羊水环境相似，新生儿肺叶仍然没有打开，所以完全不会呛水。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
“水中分娩”受到欢迎的原因有很多，首先因为泡在温水里人的身心会比较镇静放松，这样可以减少应激激素的分泌，这些由于阵痛产生的激素会引起血压升高、产程延长。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
其次，水的浮力让人肌肉松弛，产妇可以把更多的能量用于子宫收缩，可以缩短产程。(Mitre抱着刚降生的儿子躺在温水中。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
另外，产妇在水中活动也比在产床上自如，可采取一些不同的姿势帮助骨盆松弛，盆底肌肉放松，促进宫颈扩张，让胎儿更容易通过产道。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
水中分娩的时间较短，能减少对母亲的伤害和婴儿缺氧的危险。(丈夫Andre和女儿Alice看着新生儿。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
只有符合顺产条件的产妇才有可能进行水中分娩。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
而是否能进行水中分娩，只有到进入产程后医生或助产士才能作出最后的判断。(新生儿称重。)REUTERS/Nacho Doce
水中分娩在客观上也起到了降低剖宫产率的结果。(丈夫Andre和女儿Alice清理分娩时使用的水池。)REUTERS/Nacho Doce
一家四口。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
医生、助产士及Maira一家共同庆祝新生儿的诞生。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
