美国民众悼念波士顿爆炸遇难者 Boston Mourns Victims
美国各地民众悼念在波士顿爆炸袭击案中的遇难者。波士顿15日举行的马拉松赛遭遇爆炸袭击，造成至少3人死亡，其中包括一名遇难的中国女留学生。(摄于4月16日，波士顿) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
目前尚不清楚爆炸发生的原因，也没有个人或组织宣布对爆炸案负责。疑犯的身份仍未确定。(摄于波士顿) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
奥巴马16日发表电视讲话，将爆炸事件定性为“恐怖袭击”，誓言找出幕后凶手；国会众议院全体默哀，向死者致哀。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
奥巴马已下令白宫和所有联邦政府部门大楼全部降半旗向波士顿爆炸案中的死者致哀。(白宫降半旗。)REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
波士顿，一个孩子在烛光祈祷中举着美国旗帜。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
民众在一个教堂内悼念遇难者。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
一名男子在一处悼念地祈祷。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
人们在一名遇难者的房屋门廊处哀悼。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
一名女子在恐怖袭击爆炸点献花。REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
民众举着美国国旗在爆炸点附近游行，悼念遇难者。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
一名男子在恐怖袭击爆炸点附近献花。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
民众在爆炸袭击点附近哀悼死者。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
波士顿马拉松赛选手哀悼遇难者。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
纽约，纽约洋基队成员及裁判在比赛开始前默哀。 REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
纽约证交所，交易员在鸣钟开市前默哀。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
梅德福，29岁女性遇难者Krystle Campbell的亲属在记者会上讲话。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
加拿大多伦多，民众举行悼念跑步。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
