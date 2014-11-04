韩国“整形天堂”乱象横生 Botched Jobs in SK
2014年10月14日，韩国首尔，遭遇整形失败的金普珠(Kim Bok-soon)坐在自己家中。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
金普珠在五年前花费3000万韩元(2.8万美元)接受整容手术，术后发现医生并非“整形专家”，其本人也陷入术后医疗问题的困扰。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
现年49岁的金普珠已离婚，称自己失业并罹患忧郁症。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
首尔中区法院的记录文件显示，为金普珠整形的医生因涉嫌违反医疗法面临刑事诉讼。此案始于2009年，包括金普珠在内的一些患者将该医生告到有关机构。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
50岁的朴女士也让为金普珠整形的医生为自己整形。由于一连串的术后感染，她的右胸最终只有左胸的一半大小。朴女士已经离婚，只愿透露自己的姓氏。(摄于10月13日) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
根据韩国反垄断机构，该国繁荣的整形美容行业面临冲击，2013年关于整形手术问题以及冒牌医生的正式投诉较一年前翻了一番。(金普珠在接受采访时痛哭。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
根据政府数据，韩国有4,000多家整形诊所，整容率全球第一，在该国4,900人口中，每1,000人就有13人做过整容手术。(2012年10月2日，韩国首尔，一名女子接受整容手术。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Wonmore
批评人士称，监管薄弱、广告泛滥以及社会迷恋容貌，是导致整形美容行业乱象横生的原因。(2009年3月23日，韩国首尔，一名整形医生为患者做手术。) REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
下一个
上海马拉松跑道变秀场 Shanghai Marathon
上海马拉松细雨中开跑，共有超过3.5万中外参赛者，“跑友”各种炫目造型吸引眼球。
24小时时事新闻（11月4日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（12）
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省 Raqqa of Islamic State
路透记者深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省，解开这个“伊斯兰国”首都的神秘面纱。
