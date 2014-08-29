朱莉皮特终成婚 Brangelina get married
2014年8月23日，现年50岁的布拉德·皮特(Brad Pitt)和39岁的安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)在法国南部瓦尔省米拉法尔酒庄的小教堂内完婚。(2014年5月8日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Lmore
两人的公关代表Martin Torres发表声明称，他们的六名子女参加了婚礼，帮忙护送新娘到祭坛、递婚戒、撒花瓣。(2014年5月28日，美国好莱坞) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
举行婚礼座城堡是两人在2010年买入，城堡庄园还生产粉红酒，市面上可买到。(2012年8月10日) REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
报道称，仪式在城堡中的小教堂进行，只有包括子女在内的亲友参加。(2014年6月12日，朱莉与皮特出席在伦敦举行的全球反性暴力峰会。) REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool
皮特和茱丽于2005年拍摄电影《史密斯夫妇》时传出恋情。(2013年8月10日，日本东京) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
两人相恋近十年，共育有六名子女，其中一女及一对龙凤胎为亲生。(2013年11月16日，朱莉和皮特携养子Maddox出席典礼。) PROUSER/Fred Prouser
皮特此前曾与好莱坞女星詹妮弗·安妮斯顿有过一段婚姻。(2012年2月13日，德国柏林) REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
朱莉曾先后与男星约翰尼·李·米勒和比利·鲍伯·松顿有过婚姻。(2011年5月16日，法国戛纳) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
茱莉的父亲、知名演员乔恩·沃伊特(Jon Voight)告诉美国电视娱乐节目"Inside Edition"，接到女儿婚礼的通知“非常温馨”。父女二人疏远多年，但现已和好。(2010年7月23日，美国好莱坞) REUTEmore
两人拥有一个联合国家庭，在2005年收养扎哈拉·玛丽·朱莉-皮特(Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt)，原名Tena Adam，2005年1月8日出生于埃塞俄比亚Awassa。(2006年11月12日，皮特more
朱莉于2002年收养马多克斯·朱莉-皮特(Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt)，原名 rath vibol，2001年8月5日出生于柬埔寨kandal。(2009年1月27日，皮特和朱莉携子女抵达日本成田机more
朱莉2007年收养帕克斯·天·朱莉-皮特(Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt），原名Pham Quang Sang，2003年11月29日出生于越南胡志明。(2013年6月20日，皮特与养女Zahara和女儿Shimore
朱莉于2006年5月27日在非洲纳米比亚诞下女儿希洛·努韦尔·朱莉-皮特(Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt)。(2008年1月27日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
朱莉于2008年7月12日在法国尼斯诺诞下龙凤胎，分别是儿子克斯·里昂·朱莉-皮特(Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt)，和女儿维维安·玛琪琳·朱莉-皮特(Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitmore
下一个
北漂男的“杰克逊”人生 Being MJ
流行音乐天王迈克尔·杰克逊已辞世五年，但依然有一批忠实粉丝活跃在自己的舞台上，用舞步向天王致敬。
24小时时事新闻(8月29日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美国自由城市榜 Liberty City of U.S.
美国研究人员综合七项大型民调数据，对美国城市从保守到自由进行排序，最自由的城市当属旧金山。
网友打造手工“兰博基尼”Homemade Lamborghini
“海归”王宇和李林韬利用网上淘来的零件，耗时一年，花费140万元，打造了一辆纯手工中国版“兰博基尼”，最高时速达310公里。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.