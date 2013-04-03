畅游风情曼谷 Bright Lights of Bangkok
曼谷为泰国首都和最大城市，是该国的政治、经济、文化和交通中心，被列为东南亚第二大城市。(2013年3月6日，曼谷夜景。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
曼谷还被誉为“佛教之都”，有着悠久的佛教历史。卧佛寺占地8万平方米，分为佛堂、僧舍和佛塔几部分，规模及佛塔、佛像数量均居曼谷佛寺之冠。(摄于2月27日) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月25日，僧侣在大理石寺点燃蜡烛，诵经庆祝万佛节。大理石寺为拉玛五世时所建，其主院建筑全部由来自意大利的大理石建成。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
2月27日，中央世界购物中心前面竖立着一个佛教塑像。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2月25日，一辆出租车顶部放置着一个佛教塑像。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
2月27日，人们在晚高峰时在公共汽车站等车。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
人们在晚高峰时乘坐拥挤的公共汽车。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
3月15日，曼谷的一家街头饭店。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2月27日，一名摊贩在当地市场售卖家禽肉。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
2月28日，一名店主在水门市场售卖衣服。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2月28日，一名柜员向顾客售卖化妆品，其身影映射在镜子中。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
2月27日，一名女子在Siam Center自拍。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月26日，一名女子接受鱼足疗。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2月27日，一个孩子与曼谷艺术文化中心的雕塑合影。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月26日，顾客接受足部按摩。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2月27日，美国游客在悦榕庄酒店的一家酒吧拍摄落日。 REUTERS/Russell Boyce
牛仔巷(Soi Cowboy)是曼谷著名的红灯区，一条短街上有超过40间酒吧，主要吸引观光游客及嫖客。(摄于2月28日)REUTERS/Edgar Su
牛仔巷的一家酒吧表演钢管舞。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名易装癖者(左)在牛仔巷红灯区与同伴聊天。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月27日，娜娜(Nana)红灯区的一间酒吧。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
下一个
北京首家飞机超市 Beijing Airplane Supermarket
(Reuters) - 北京首家飞机超市由北京华联航空俱乐部与温都水城联合打造，有当前国内外前沿的滑翔机和小型直升机与单翼飞机，机型共10多个。
中国城镇化消灭“城中村” 农民工无处安身 China's Urbanisation Drive
(Reuters) - 中国新一届领导人决定加速推进城镇化，低廉拥挤的社区正在被拆除，但消灭所谓的“城中村”清理的却是农民工的栖身之所。
走进印度IT公司 Outsource Inc.
(Reuters) - 印度IT公司在全球以软件和外包业务著称，路透记者带你走进印度第五大IT服务公司Tech Mahindra，揭开印度IT公司的面纱。
24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.