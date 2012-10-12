豪华手工车保斐利获亚洲富豪热捧 Bufori vehicle
全球经济低迷或已令各地商家倍感压力，但是马来西亚豪华手工车制造商保斐利(Bufori)却受到中国和中东等富豪的热捧。(摄于2010年3月3日，日内瓦车展) REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
保斐利汽车为手工打造，售价介于15-35万美元，根据买家的需要，可以做出珠宝装饰的内饰等特别设计。(2012年9月10日，马拉西亚吉隆坡，工人在工厂安装保斐利汽车。) REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利创始人Gerry Khouri表示过去三年来，保斐利订单每年稳步增长15-20%，中国和中东可能是目前的两个最大市场。(保斐利四门豪华车Geneva。) REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利工厂有100名左右员工，每年仅能产出60部车，这远低于300部的目标产量。人力有限和制造车辆费时长久限制了产量。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利汽车标志。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利创始人Gerry Khouri表示，他于1987年在澳洲初创保斐利，当上世纪90年代初期亚洲地区需求大涨时，他决定将公司搬至马来西亚。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利四门豪华车Geneva拥有优美的曲线，配备的6.4升V8发动机能够爆发出470马力功率，并可输出630牛米的扭矩。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
保斐利四门豪华车Geneva内部景观。马来西亚绿色科技企业家eHong Tan是一位茶叶鉴定专家，她要求自己的保斐利配备泡茶和芳香疗法的设备。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
工人们制造一部保斐利Geneva轿车需要9,000个工时。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
一部保斐利Geneva轿车的颜色主题。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
一辆保斐利Geneva轿车模型。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
一辆保斐利Geneva行驶在吉隆坡街道上。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
